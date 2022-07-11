Scream Factory is putting out fire with gasoline with this newest release.

Horror classic Cat People is getting a Blu-ray makeover from Scream Factory as part of a special collector's edition to celebrate the film's fortieth anniversary. The 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray release will include a new 4K scan from the original camera negative, along with additional special bonus content to celebrate the cult classic, a remake of the 1942 horror/noir classic of the same name.

Cat People follows Irena Gallier, who discovers a dark family secret that resurfaces as she reconnects with her estranged brother, Paul. Living with her brother, she falls for zoologist Oliver Yates, even as her brother makes his own advances toward her. However, it is not long before the dark and dangerous curse of the Gallier clan rears its feline head.

The film is directed by Paul Schrader, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alan Ormsby. Cat People features Nastassja Kinski as Irena Gallier, Malcolm McDowell as Paul Gallier, John Heard as Oliver Yates in leading roles, along with Annette O'Toole as Alice Perrin, Scott Paulin as Bill Searle, and Frankie Faison as Detective Brandt. The film's theme song was famously written by music legend David Bowie, who included the track, titled "Cat People (Putting Out Fire)", on his most iconic and best-selling album, Let's Dance.

The collector’s edition also features an audio commentary and interview with Schrader, as well as additional interview with Kinski, O’Toole, and John Heard, as well as a special interview with composer Giorgio Moroder, in a segment titled "Composing a Cult Classic". The special features also include a look at the film's use of matte paintings, an original theatrical trailer, and a TV spot, as well as photos from the film set, production art, and posters included with the physical disc.

The collector's edition of Cat People drops on August 30. Check out the full list of special features below:

DISC 1 (UHD):

4K Scan of the original camera negative in Dolby Vision (HDR 10 compatible)

Audio Commentary with director Paul Schrader

DISC 2 (Blu-ray):

4K scan of the original camera negative

Audio Commentary with director Paul Schrader

More Than A Remake – an interview with director Paul Schrader

Unleashing The Animal Within – an interview with actress Nastassja Kinski

Making Memories – an interview with actress Annette O’Toole

Caging the Animal – an interview with actor John Heard

Reconnecting with Cat People – an interview with actor Malcolm McDowell

Cat Fight – an interview with actress Lynn Lowry

Composing A Cult Classic – an interview with composer Giorgio Moroder

Cat People: An Intimate Portrait

On the Set with Paul Schrader

Filmmaker Robert Wise On The Producer Of The Original Cat People, Val Lewton

Special Makeup Effects by Tom Burman

A look at the film’s Matte Paintings

Original Theatrical Trailer & TV Spot

Photo Galleries – Photos from the Film, Production Art and Posters