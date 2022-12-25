To experience the strange yet sensual 1982 Paul Schrader film Cat People is to be given an illuminating glimpse into the mind of the acclaimed writer and director. A remake of the enduring 1942 RKO Radio Pictures film of the same name, it abandons much of the subtlety of that original work to instead lean into the more lurid. It ends up showing what Schrader is interested in from the macabre to the erotic that soon get intertwined. The result is an often fascinating if occasionally lumbering, work that isn’t always as thrilling as it ought to be. Its lead, a committed Nastassja Kinski, has even expressed rather mixed reflections about the film and how she was portrayed in it over the years. However, there is something that still manages to get under your skin and remain there long after we've heard the film’s final roar.

The film opens with a prologue set in an unknown community many years ago that serves as a type of hint about what is to come when a close-up one of the characters merges into that of Irena Gallier (Kinski) who has traveled to New Orleans. She is there to reconnect with her brother Paul (Malcolm McDowell) who is now involved with a church after growing up in psych wards. They’re orphans, so Irena was raised in foster care and has thus been largely sheltered from the world. Paul seems to be a little too friendly towards her and subsequently goes missing. At the same time, a sex worker goes to a small motel where she is attacked and nearly killed by a black panther. The next day, a group of zoologists then come to safely extract the animal. This includes Oliver (John Heard) who performs a daring if goofy stunt by climbing up on a ladder outside the motel window to tranquilize the panther from the outside. We soon begin to realize this is no normal panther as it is actually a transformed Paul who seems to become an animal when he gives in to his sexual desires. This will spell trouble for not just him, but also his sister that has a similar power that she has yet to discover.

Unaware of this, Irena seems initially concerned about Paul being gone though begins to wander the city and comes upon a zoo where she stays long after it closes to observe the now-captured panther in captivity. She seems drawn to it, but isn’t quite able to know why. It is there that she meets Oliver who initially chases her away and finds her suddenly up in a tree. You know, just something we all do when we get nervous. After this rocky introduction, Irena gets offered a job at the zoo’s gift shop and confides in her new coworker Alice (Annette O'Toole) that she is a virgin over drinks. There is tension between the two as Oliver has a clear romantic interest in Irene though also had previously been involved with Alice. Making matters worse at the workplace, one of their colleagues Joe (Ed Begley Jr.) then has his arm ripped off by the panther when he gets too close to it and dies in a pool of his own blood. Before Oliver can put the panther down, the animal escapes and Paul then shows up in human form to make advances on Irena. Oh yeah, there are incestual undercurrents to this film for any of you looking for something to hold you over until the next House of the Dragon season.

What follows is a journey centered around Irena’s sexual awakening and self-discovery that also risks turning her into a panther just like Paul. The rules of the film are that to have sex with a human means you turn into said panther and to turn back you must commit an act of murder. We discover Paul has been seemingly doing this for quite a while and hiding the torn up remains of the bodies in the basement. The police erroneously figure him to be a serial killer who is feeding his victims to a panther as opposed to the much more haunting truth that he is both man and animal. Stuck in this predicament, Irena is left with a choice about what life she wants to lead. She can either be celibate in order to maintain her humanity or, if she wants to have sex, kill someone every time she does so in order to switch back.

As she continues to carry on a relationship with Oliver, the person she was when we first met her begins to transform into someone new that seems capable of just about anything. It is all more than a bit messy and opens up plenty of readings about what Schrader is trying to say about desire. Is it that sex is worthy of punishment and will erode the person taking part in it? This observation is certainly interesting to think about in the context of how the director was actually taking part in an affair with Kinski while shooting the film that she subsequently ended before he could profess his love for her. Or is it meant to be an extended metaphor about how society will not only misunderstand but go after those who embrace their desire?

Honestly, it could be both or neither. Indeed, it could be just that Schrader and all of those working on the film, save for Kinski, were on drugs as he told Peter Biskind for his 1998 book Easy Riders, Raging Bulls about the “New Hollywood.” Arguments could be made either which way as the film is chaotic in a manner that invites conversation. The conclusion with Irena now stuck between her two states of existence is an unexpected one as the story doesn’t end with her being hunted down and killed. Rather, she comes to Oliver and pleads with him to have sex with her so she can return to her animal form. The final extended sex scene between the two has him tie her up on a bed. This is done narratively so that she doesn’t kill him when she transforms again, but it is also more than a bit kinky.

The result of their final consummation of their carnal pleasures is that she is confined to both her panther form and held at the zoo for him to visit her. It is surprising and more than a bit discomforting in what it represents for the film’s prevailing reflections about sexual liberation. What is unshakable is just how distinct it feels, both as a work of adaptation and a cinematic reflection of its charismatic creator who himself was caught up in his own desires while constructing it. Even if it doesn't all work as well as one would hope, it did give us one helluva song from the late David Bowie that encapsulates the film's wavelength better than just about anything else.

Rating: B-