This past Sundance International Film Festival saw the premiere of several of the most acclaimed films of 2023 thus far including Past Lives, Passages, and Polite Society. Although one of the most talked about movies of the festival was one that had already sparked hours of online outrage, speculation, and sympathy years before the movie had even been announced. Based on a controversial New Yorker story, Cat Person puts the perils of modern dating under a harsh microscope in ways that are sometimes funny and often times horrifying. Featuring a cast of some of the biggest up-and-coming stars in Hollywood as well as a story anyone can relate to, fans of the essay and many others are already anticipating its release. For anybody wondering about the details of how, where, and when to see this thought-provoking festival darling, you’ve come to the right place.

Related:‘Fairyland’ Review: Scoot McNairy and Emilia Jones Show Life as a Work in Progress | Sundance 2023

Image via Studiocanal

Cat Person will be released in the United States by Rialto Pictures on October 6, 2023. The film will be opening against The Exorcist: Believer, The Marsh King's Daughter, and Foe.

Where Can You Watch 'Cat Person'?

Cat Person will enjoy a theatrical release. Unfortunately, Cat Person will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on.

Is There a Trailer for 'Cat Person'?

Yes, a trailer for Cat Person was released on August 24. When Margot meets a nice, charming guy while working a shift at a movie theater, she is instantly smitten. She doesn’t know that much about him except for the fact that he seems nice and loves his cats. But after a disappointing and deeply uncomfortable sexual encounter with him, she begins to doubt if anything he ever told her was true. Does he really own cats or was this a ploy to make himself seem less threatening? Suddenly, what started out as a charming romantic comedy turns into a claustrophobic and darkly funny horror story.

Who Stars in 'Cat Person'?

Image via Sundance

Leading the film is Emilia Jones as Margot. Jones is no stranger to Sundance having starred in the Academy Award-winning film, Coda, about a young teenage girl who desperately wants to sing but fears that her all-deaf family will not understand. She has also starred in several television shows including Locke & Key in which she played Kinsey Locke, the middle child and only daughter who must contend with her father’s recent brutal murder. Currently, she is set to star in Winner, a biopic about Reality Winner, the young NSA translator who leaked an intelligence report about Russian interference in the 2016 US Elections.

Starring alongside Emilia Jones is Nicholas Braun as Robert. Though he has been working steadily since he was a teenager on films like Sky High, Princess Protection Program, and The Perks of Being a Wallflower, many people first saw him in the critically acclaimed series Succession, in which he played Greg, the idiot cousin of the three Roy siblings who stand to inherit their father’s illustrious media empire. Since the show’s premiere, Braun has also appeared in several indie films like Zola.

Geraldine Viswanathan plays Margot’s friend Taylor. Viswanathan stars on the TBS comedy Miracle Workers and recently starred in the film, The Beanie Bubble and is slated to star in Ethan Coen’s new film, Drive Away Dolls. Isabella Rossellini stars as Dr. Enid Zabala. Rossellini first gained critical acclaim through her partnership with David Lynch on films like Blue Velvet. More recently, she starred in David O. Russell’s Joy and Dean Fleischer Camp’s Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Michael Gandolfini, Hope Davis, Fred Melamed, Liza Koshy, and Josh Andres Rivera also star. Gandolfini recently made waves when he took over his father, James Gandolfini’s role as Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. He is also set to star in Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again. Davis recently acted in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and also starred alongside Braun in Succession. Melamed is most famous for his roles in recent films like Shiva Baby and In a World. Liza Koshy is most famous for her career on YouTube but has since become an actor in movies like Work It. Rounding out the cast is Rivera who is most famous for his role as Chino in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.

What Is 'Cat Person' About?

Image via StudioCanal

Here is the official synopsis for Cat Person:

When Margot, a college sophomore (Emilia Jones – CODA) goes on a date with the older Robert (Nicholas Braun – SUCCESSION, ZOLA), she finds that IRL Robert doesn’t live up to the Robert she has been flirting with over texts. CAT PERSON is a razor-sharp exploration of the gender divide, the quagmire of navigating modern dating and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones.

Who Is Making 'Cat Person'?

Image via Photagonist

The director of Cat Person is Susanna Fogel. Fogel made her directorial debut with Life Partners, a romantic comedy about two friends who experience a serious shift in their bond when one of them enters a serious relationship starring Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs. Her most recent directorial effort, The Spy Who Loved Me brought her international recognition. Starring Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis, the adventure comedy follows two lifelong best friends, Audrey and Morgan, who are thrust into an international conspiracy when one of them discovers that their ex-boyfriend is a spy who has a team of deadly assassins tracking his every move. Apart from directing, Fogel also co-wrote the hit teen comedy Booksmart. She is currently set to work alongside Emilia Jones yet again in her film Winner.

Related:Emilia Jones, Connie Britton, Danny Ramirez & More to Star in Susanna Fogel's 'Winner'

What Is the History Behind 'Cat Person'?

Image via StudioCanal

“Cat Person” is a short story that was first published in December 2017 by The New Yorker. Written by Kristen Roupenian, the story, which quickly became a viral sensation, is about a young girl who meets a kind and sympathetic guy online whose lies begin to unravel before her. Released around the start of the #MeToo movement, it sparked a lot of important conversations about online dating, consent, and feminism. It soon became the most downloaded fiction piece published by the magazine and did wonders for Kristen Roupenian’s career. In 2019, she was able to release her collection of short stories entitled, You Know You Want This.