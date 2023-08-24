The Big Picture Cat Person is a genre-bending thriller about dating and relationships, presenting a story from a fresh perspective.

The movie follows the journey of Margot as she realizes that her romantic partner is not who he initially seemed to be.

The film explores themes of the modern dating scene, consent, and the dangers of making assumptions about others based on online interactions.

StudioCanal and Rialto Pictures have set a release date for director Susanna Fogel’s genre-bending thriller Cat Person. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and presented a fresh and chilling story about navigating dating and relationships through a new lens. Now, a new trailer gives us a good look at the feature led by Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun. The footage starts with Margot (Jones) flirting on text with Robert (Braun), a frequent visitor of the movie theater where she works. Margot’s best friend Taylor (Geraldine Viswanathan) is the only one who is suspicious of Robert at the start. As Margot and Robert’s relationship progresses, she realizes he’s not exactly the person he pretended to be initially. While it starts as a dreamy romantic story, the trailer takes a vicious turn towards the end which is indicative of the psychological twists and turns in the upcoming movie.

What’s 'Cat Person' About?

Written by Michelle Ashford, Cat Person is based on the 2017 short story of the same name by Kristen Roupenian that went viral and started a much-needed conversation about the modern dating scene, seduction, and consent while raising the question of how well we know the person on the other side of the screen. During our interview at Sundance, Fogel had high praise for Ashford's script saying:

"But it was really when I read Michelle's script, which kind of took some of those internal experiences that Margot has, and the fears and projections that she has, and made [externalized them], whether they're flashes of fear that she has or projections, or just those thriller and suspense elements that are, some of them, psychological for Margot, was sort of Michele's vision for how to adapt this very internal story. I was like, “Oh okay, this can borrow some genre elements while still having the relatable cringe humor of the story.” And hopefully, all of that makes it feel bigger than the sum of its parts as a movie, not just a direct adaptation. So that was exciting."

Image via Sundance

The feature follows Margot, a college sophomore who goes on a date with Robert but soon finds that in real life Robert isn’t the person he pretended to be as she soon finds him stalking her. The movie is billed as an “exploration of the gender divide and the dangerous projections we make in our minds about the person at the other end of our phones.” Speaking of the themes of the feature Fogel said in a statement, “Like the short story that stirred so much controversy, Cat Person will call upon you to reflect on romantic encounters you’ve had in the past, and to question the role (or multiple roles) you may have played." She continued saying, "We’ve all been the victim in some narratives and the villain in others, and I hope you’ll walk out of this film with a strong opinion, ready to debate.”

Along with Jones, Braun, and Viswanathan, the movie also cast Isabella Rossellini, Fred Melamed, Liza Koshy, and Michael Gandolfini. Executive produced include Fogel, Ashford, and Daniel Hank, and it is produced by Jeremy Steckler and Helen Estabrook.

Cat Person will bow in theaters in the U.S. on October 6. You can check out the new trailer below: