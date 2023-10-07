The Big Picture Cat Person, is based on a short story that gained viral popularity for its realistic portrayal of the violence women face in dating.

The story's ambiguity allows for different interpretations of the characters' actions and motivations.

The question of whether the story is based on a true incident was initially denied, but later it was revealed that the author, Kristen Roupenian, borrowed details from a woman's life.

The source material for Cat Person, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and opens in theater October 6, is Kristen Roupenian's short story of the same name. The story itself, about the brief and hideously awkward relationship between a college sophomore and an older man, took the world by storm in 2017. At the time, Roupenian was a largely unknown writer, enjoying her first time being published in The New Yorker. To say her story went viral is true, but doesn't really capture what happened. Short stories just don't go explosively viral in that way. None had before, and none have since; if you want sudden online fame, you have a better shot as a small child or a cute animal than as a piece of short fiction.

But "Cat Person" blew up because it took on a topic that was, especially at the time, the subject of much fascination and debate — the constant specter of violence that hovers over dating, and that in particular haunts women who date men — with revealing precision. Readers were up front in their appreciation of the story's realism. One prominent critic described the "pleasurable jolt" of reading the story for the first time as the sudden thought, "Yes, that is how it is; this is true," But, did Cat Person accomplish this because it was based on a true story? Well... the answer to that question is tricky. That might seem like a cop-out, but read on for an explanation of why it is difficult to say if Cat Person is based on a true story.

What Happens in 'Cat Person'?

Image via Sundance

If you'd prefer to read "Cat Person" for yourself first, it's only a few pages, and available to read at The New Yorker, however there are spoilers ahead. Margot meets Robert while working at the concession stand at a local independent movie theater. He comes in alone. She is bored, and flirts with him, and they develop a stilted rapport. From the beginning, he is thin-skinned and insecure, but she finds that if she goes to the extra effort of not saying anything that might potentially offend him, they can pull off a playful banter. Does she have feelings for him, or are they copies of feelings? Robert is "cute enough that she could have drummed up an imaginary crush on him if he’d sat across from her during a dull class." She knows he's older, but thinks he's in his late 20s. He turns out to be 34.

Their relationship builds over text while she is home for winter break, and they go on their first real date after several weeks of getting to know each other through their phones. Margot is touched by a few of his off-kilter romantic gestures, but the narrative keeps us in doubt that her feelings are for Robert, and not a completely idealized version of Robert that she has built out in her head. Their first date is a comedy of errors, but she decides she will sleep with him, and goes back to his place — the first time she has been with a guy at his own home. She gradually realizes that it's not something she actually wants, but goes through with it half-heartedly out of a sense of obligation. She doesn't want to seem "spoiled."

The sex is bad enough that it dispels any hope for a future. When the break-up text is finally sent, he takes it well enough. But later, after they run into each other by chance, he sends her a flurry of increasingly aggressive texts. The final text just says "whore," and this is also the last word of the story. The basic contours of this story, and its iconic climax, have become universally well-known. At least, among film critics. Based on the trailer alone, it is clear the plot of the movie goes well beyond the text of the story, and it's impossible to find a review of the film, good or bad, that doesn't draw a line between the new material and the elements that are drawn from Roupenian's story. The details of the story are that well-known.

‘Cat Person’ Hides Deep Themes in Its Short Story

Image via Sundance

In 2017, a lot of the discourse around "Cat Person" revolved around Robert; men defending Robert's behavior, and attacking Margot for leading him on. There was, famously, a Twitter account, now long shuttered, with the handle "Men React to Cat Person," cataloging the reactions that seemed most grounded in misogyny. Then, an article from The Cut released, showing that some men actually were capable of empathizing with Margot even as they saw themselves in Robert. Most of this discourse took for granted that there was a single interpretation of "Cat Person." The story was meant to reveal that, deep down, Robert was a bad person, merely pretending to be a good guy. This was an interpretation that Roupenian herself signed onto in an interview, when she described Robert's horrific text messages as "unequivocal evidence about the kind of person he is."

But, I think the story itself is a little more ambiguous. It, at least, allows the interpretation that Robert's text messages don't finally reveal the type of person that he is, but a person he has chosen to become. I think most of us can imagine the feeling of sending a series of increasingly furious text messages. As this person crosses one boundary after another, they aren't revealing who they really were all along, they are making a series of choices to become a horrible new person.

The title "Cat Person" alludes to a disconcerting fact about Robert. In their flirty texts, they talked in great detail about their cats. But when she goes to his house, she doesn't see any evidence of them. It seems unlikely that he made them up, but the paranoia is left hanging there. "Cat Person" refers to how much empty space and mystery there is to a self — how poorly pinned down we all are. It's reasonable to interpret this as mostly referring to Margot's subjective inability to truly see Robert for who he is, before he finally reveals himself. But there is plenty of evidence in the story that Margot herself is also just a series of shifting concepts of a person. Both Robert and Margot alike make a series of hectic, jerky, gestures, driven by impulse and a sense of who they are supposed to be. The gender roles that she and Robert feel compelled to play are important, but so is the fact that they are both constantly performing. This insight is, I think, key to the story's success.

Related: ‘Cat Person’ Review: Nicholas Braun & Emilia Jones Star in Viral Story Adaptation That Expands and Loses the Point | Sundance 2023

‘Cat Person’ Is Based on a True Stroy, but It's Complicated

Image via StudioCanal

So, now we have to know. Is the plot of Cat Person drawn from a real incident? When the story was blowing up, Roupenian said in interviews that the story was inspired by "a small but nasty encounter [she] had with a person [she] met online," but that almost all of the details were fictional. And, at the time, writers were cautioning that the impulse to see literature written by women as likely autobiographical was itself a form of sexism. For years, one of the primary pieces of information about "Cat Person" was that it was, emphatically, a work of the imagination. Not a personal essay.

This was complicated several years later with the publication of what was most definitely a personal essay by Alexis Nowicki, a woman who'd had a romantic experience very similar to Margot's in "Cat Person." So many of the details were similar that she received "dozens of text messages" from friends and acquaintances who sent her the story just as it was blowing up. And it was more than just the broad details of dating an older man while in college that seemed drawn from her life. Extremely specific biographical details were the same, such as Nowicki's hometown and the name of the movie theater where Margot and Robert went on their first date. Nevertheless, Nowicki did not have a personal connection to Roupenian, so without proof that the story was based on her life, there was nothing to do but assume it was all a crazy coincidence.

Nowicki's story was unlike Margot's in a lot of way's. She dated her version of Robert for several years. The incidents of the bad sexual encounter, and Robert's vicious texts, were not familiar to her. However, a few years after the original publication, and only after the sudden real life death of the person Robert was similar to, she received confirmation from a mutual friend: her ex-boyfriend had known Roupenian, and had shared details of his life with her. At that point, Nowicki finally reached out to Roupenian herself, who acknowledged that she had borrowed many details of "Cat Person" from Nowicki's life.

Nowicki's essay is largely forgiving, and contains extended excerpts from Roupenian's apology to her. Roupenian wrote the story when she was still in grad school; that it would be accepted for publication in The New Yorker and then go on to such enormous popularity was impossible for her to predict. As Nowicki notes, her life story was only the beginning of Roupenian's inspiration, and the author "didn’t think it was fair to characterize the character of Margot as fully based on" Nowicki. There was a lot of Nowicki's specific biographical life carelessly and thoughtlessly left in the finished story, but if that had been edited out, Nowicki might never have made the connection.

The film version of Cat Person, directed by Susanna Fogel, opens theatrically October 6, and stars Nicholas Braun as Robert and Emilia Jones as Margot.