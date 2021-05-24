The revenge thriller follows a former boxer who enmeshes herself within a human trafficking operation to find her missing sister.

The teaser trailer for Catch the Fair One has just dropped, and female super lightweight boxing champ Kali Reis takes center stage as the primary protagonist in her breakout role. The revenge thriller is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream, Mother!) and co-written by Reis and director Josef Kubota Wladyka.

The film follows former boxing champion and Native American woman Kaylee, who embarks on the most dangerous mission of her life. Kaylee must entangle herself within a high-stakes human trafficking operation to retrace her sister’s steps, climbing up the chain of command until she finds the man responsible for her sister’s disappearance. In one heart-pounding moment, there’s blood rushing down Kaylee’s face in the forest. In another, she’s taking down a man in hand-to-hand combat. And, in yet another, she’s discovering captured innocents. In short, the trailer builds suspense and anticipation for what’s destined to be a high-octane and emotionally fueled ride.

Image via Memento Films

RELATED:Brendan Fraser to Lead Darren Aronofsky's Next Movie, 'The Whale'

Wladyka is best known for his award-winning debut feature Manos Sucias, which earned him the Tribeca Film Festival award for Best New Narrative Director and two Independent Spirit Awards. Wladyka has also served as a director on Narcos and The Terror.

Reis is joined by Daniel Henshall (Snowtown, Acute Misfortune), Tiffany Chu (Ms. Purple), Michael Drayer (Sneaky Pete, Sharkproof), Kimberly Guerrero (The Cherokee Word for Water, Dogman), Lisa Emery (Ozark, Unfaithful), and Kevin Dunn (Small Soldiers, Thunder Force).Ari Handel, Claude Amadeo, andCat Hobbs join Aronofsky as executive producers with Mollye Asher, Kimberly Parker, and Wladyka co-producing. Mynette Louie, Derek Nguyen, Sam Bisbee, Arturo Castro, Michael D'Alto, James Hausler, Charles Stiefel, Todd Stiefel, Chris Triana, and Shaun Sanghani are also executive producing.

Be sure to take a peek at the quick teaser trailer below and check back with Collider for updates surrounding Catch the Fair One:

KEEP READING:Darren Aronofsky's Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Eternals' Teaser Trailer Reveals Marvel's Immortal Superhero Family Will they lead the Avengers?

Read Next