IFC Films has released the trailer for Catch the Fair One, giving fans a look at what to expect from the film. Produced by Darren Aronofsky, the trailer begins by showing the boxing career of Kaylee (played by Kali Reis), watching an old video of herself with her sister, who is now missing. Kaylee is later shown a picture of someone on a phone, and confirms that it is her missing sister. She then goes down a path of trying to find her sister and save her from being a victim of human trafficing. The trailer also shows her getting info fights and saving other girls who are being held against their will. The trailer ends with Kaylee holding a knife to a man she duct taped to a chair, asking where her sister is.

Catch the Fair One is Reis' film debut as an actress. She is also a professional boxer, who became the first Native American fighter to win the International Boxing Association middleweight crown. She also fought in the first female boxing match ever televised on HBO. Reis is currently the WBA Super lightweight champion. For her role in the film, Reis was nominated for Best Female Lead in the 2022 Spirit Awards. The film also stars Daniel Henshall, Tiffany Chu, Michael Drayer, Shelito Vincent, Lisa Emery, Kimberly Guerrero, and Kevin Dunn.

The film was written and directed by Josef Kubota Wladyka. Wladyka previously directed the 2014 film Dirty Hands. Wladyka worked on the story with Reis. Mollye Asher was a producer for the film, alongside Kimberly Parker and Josef Kubota Wladyka. Mynette Louie, Derek Nguyen, Ari Handel, Cat Hobbs, James Hausler, Charles Stiefel, Todd Stiefel, Michael D'Alto, Chris Triana, Clause Amadeo, Shaun Sanghani, Sam Bisbee, and Arturo Castro were also executive producers for the film.

Catch the Fair One will be released in select theaters and on demand on February 11. In the meantime, fans can check out the trailer for the film below:

