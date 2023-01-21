Over the decades, countless famous novels have gone on to be adapted into great feature films. It’s been done with To Kill A Mockingbird and The Color Purple, for example. Recent successful examples include The Great Gatsby, Emma, and Little Women. Then there have been ones that were best left to the imagination like The Scarlet Letter and The Bonfire of the Vanities, whose adaptations were critical and commercial duds. One classic novel that never got the chance to be loved or loathed on-screen was J.D. Salinger’s The Catcher in the Rye. It’s not from a lack of trying. For half a century, Hollywood’s heavyweights have tried to get Salinger’s story to the big screen, but all have failed.

There’s a good chance you’ve read Salinger’s most popular work. It’s been a staple of many high school English classes. Published in 1951, The Catcher in the Rye tells the tale of a young, angsty protagonist named Holden Caulfield as he tries to navigate through a society he doesn’t understand. It’s the perfect coming-of-age novel for those who felt invisible and disgusted by the world around them. Millions have identified with Holden and his struggles. Many have longed to see The Catcher in the Rye turned into a film. Perhaps, even more have wished that it never happens.

It might seem strange that fans of a popular novel would not want to see it become a movie, but if you’ve read it, you’ll understand that lack of interest. Holden Caulfield is disgusted by many things and Hollywood is one of them. He feels that he is surrounded by “phonies” and there are few things phonier than actors. He hates Hollywood so much that it takes only until the second page for him to say, “If there’s one thing I hate, it’s the movies. Don’t even mention them to me.” Holden longs for a genuine human connection that he can’t find. The Catcher in the Rye is a personal novel for its fans. It’s about loneliness, finding yourself, and wanting to hold on to your innocence. To turn it into a film would be to misunderstand or blatantly ignore those themes and why so many love it. Still, that hasn’t stopped so many from trying to adapt it anyway.

The Many Failed Attempts to Adapt 'Catcher in the Rye'

Samuel Goldwynn tried. The Weinsteins tried. Jeffrey Katzenberg with DreamWorks tried. Even Steven Spielberg, probably the most successful and influential director of all time, tried, but Salinger never knew about it. His agent knew he was firm in his stance that Catcher in the Rye, that none of his work actually, would be turned into a film, so Hollywood inquiries were never relayed to him. The list is just as long and maybe even more impressive of those who wanted to play Holden Caulfield. Jerry Lewis, Jack Nicholson, Marlon Brando, and Leonardo DiCaprio all wanted a crack at it, but all were rebuffed.

Jerry Lewis spoke about his desire to adapt the novel in his 1971 book, The Total Film-Maker. “I have been in the throes of trying to buy The Catcher in the Rye for a long time. What’s the problem? The author, J.D. Salinger! He doesn’t want more money. He just doesn’t even want to discuss it. I’m not the only Beverly Hills resident who’d like to purchase Salinger’s novel. Dozens have tried. This happens now and then. Authors usually turn their backs on Hollywood gold only because of the potential for destruction of their material. I respect them for it! Why do I want it? I think I’m the Jewish Holden Caulfield. I’d love to play it!”

RELATED: 10 Most Anticipated Book To Movie Adaptations Coming In 2023

It’s no surprise really that Salinger would rebuff any amount of money or potential rise in fame. His most fascinating quality seemed to be his reclusiveness. By the early 1960s, he dropped out of the public eye and stopped publishing his work. He almost never talked to his fans. Only a few photos exist of him out and about in his home of Cornish, New Hampshire. He became a mystery to even those who loved his work the most, staying silent and hidden all the way to his death in 2010.

Image Via IFC Films

J.D. Salinger Didn't Want a Film Version of 'Catcher in the Rye'

Even though he was a recluse, there was more than just that involved in his saying no to Hollywood. It’s not that he hated movies. He wasn’t Holden. Shane Salerno, the director of the documentary Salinger, once told Variety, “The myth that he hated Hollywood and the movies is not true at all. He loved movies.” Apparently, he had his own film projector in his den, complete with popcorn, and had a son who was an actor. Salinger’s distrust of Hollywood came from personal experience. Only once was a work of his turned into a film. It was 1949’s My Foolish Heart, based on his New Yorker short story “Uncle Wiggly in Connecticut.” The film was a critical disaster, mostly because Salinger’s original story had been ripped apart so that very little of it actually made it to the screen. After that, Salinger never agreed to adapt anything else he had written. The closest he ever came was when he considered playing Holden himself in a stage production that never came to be.

An Adaptation of 'Catcher in the Rye' Would Have Misunderstood What the Novel Was About

It’s for the best that a film never happened. It’s such a personal experience for so many that there was no possible way to make a film out of a novel that’s more about thoughts and feelings than a substantial plot. It’s the same reason why a Calvin and Hobbes film never happened and would have never worked. Similarly, all adaptations of it have been rejected by its reclusive creator, Bill Watterson. No director could have understood what made The Catcher in the Rye so great. The fact that any director wanted to make the novel into a film showed immediately that they didn’t understand it. And no actor could have pulled off a portrayal of Holden. He wasn’t a pretty boy that girls pined over like Leonardo DiCaprio. He wasn’t meant to be played by a 35-year-old comedian like Jerry Lewis was.

Movies That Are About 'Catcher in the Rye'

Some have tried to get around this in ways that have yet to work. There was the little-seen Chasing Holden in 2001 with DQ Qualls playing a teenager writing about Holden Caulfield. Coming Through the Rye in 2015 had Alex Wolff as a teenager trying to track down J.D. Salinger. Rebel in the Rye in 2017 was a misguided attempt at a biopic with Nicholas Hoult playing the reclusive author. None of these movies captured the spirit of Salinger or his writing, and none received much attention. The closest any film comes to Catcher in the Rye is Igby Goes Down. If you want to see Holden Caulfield, watch this one. The 2002 film sees Kieran Culkin playing a very Holden-like character without being a cheap ripoff. Outside of that, the book and its legacy should be left alone. Salinger wanted to be left in peace when he was alive, and now that he’s gone, he should be left to rest in peace as well. To make a film out of Catcher in the Rye after his death, when it was known how much he was against it, would be the worst thing you could do to honor him. Not everything ever written needs to be adapted. Most certainly not Catcher in the Rye.