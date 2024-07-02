The Big Picture Cate Blanchett and Ariana Greenblatt star in the upcoming Borderlands movie, with Blanchett playing Lillith.

Blanchett immersed herself in the Borderlands franchise, playing the game to understand the source material.

The Borderlands movie is set to release on August 9, promising an authentic adaptation for fans.

One of this year's most anticipated video game adaptations just got an exciting new look and an update from a leading star. Empire Magazine officially unveiled a new look at the Borderlands movie, which shows Cate Blanchett and Ariana Greenblatt. The new photo features Blanchett, who plays Lillith in the upcoming film, holding a gun and standing in front of Greenblatt's Tiny Tina, who looks more than capable of defending herself. While this may not be Blanchett's typical role, the Oscar-winning actor admits that "The gun-slinging stuff was so much fun." She also says that this being a bit out of her traditional wheelhouse is part of why this was such an intriguing project for her:

"The crazy asks are usually the things I gravitate towards; the things I could never conceive of. I think there also may have been a little Covid madness — I was spending a lot of time in my garden, using the chainsaw a little too freely. My husband said, 'This film could save your life.'"

Regardless of how Blanchett got involved with the Borderlands movie, you can color us glad that she did, because all signs point to her being even more stellar than she normally is, if that's even possible. Blanchett has won two Oscars in her career for her performances in Aviator and Blue Jasmine, and has also received nominations for her work on other films such as Tár, Carol, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, I'm Not There, Notes on a Scandal, and Elizabeth. She even showed off her range by stepping into the comic book genre in 2017 to play Hela in Thor: Ragnarok, delivering what is still considered one of the best MCU performances ever.

Cate Blanchett Played ‘Borderlands’ To Prepare for Her Role in the Movie

Image via Empire Magazine

When it comes to video game adaptations, there are few things more important than understanding the source material. While many performers insist on going in blind without prior knowledge to deliver a fresh take, Blanchett opted for a different approach. Although she says she wasn't much of a gamer, playing Lilith in the upcoming movie won't be her first experience with the Borderlands franchise:

"My thumbs can barely control a phone, but I bought a PS5 and we [her husband] played each other. I wanted to know the limits of the game and what fans loved about the character. I got really absorbed in that whole world. The cosplayers. The YouTube make-up tutorials."

It's hard not to read this and get excited if you're a fan of the Borderlands games. It's apparent that Blanchett is serious about delivering something that feels authentic while also bringing the charming and masterful performance that only she can. When the Borderlands movie arrives in theaters later this summer, fans could be in for a treat on the level of Fallout and The Last of Us.

The Borderlands movie arrives in theaters on August 9. Tickets for the film are not yet on sale, but you can find the new-look image above and watch Blanchett in Thor: Ragnarok, now streaming on Disney+.

Borderlands A feature film based on the popular video game set on the abandoned fictional planet of Pandora where people search for a mysterious relic. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Eli Roth Cast Cate Blanchett , Haley Bennett , Jack Black , Gina Gershon , jamie lee curtis , Kevin Hart Writers Eli Roth , Joe Crombie Studio Lionsgate

