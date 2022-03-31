Cate Blanchett is being honored at the 47th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City in April and the announcement came today that Bradley Cooper and Todd Haynes will pay tribute to Blanchett at the ceremony. She is being honored as an "internationally acclaimed actor, producer, artistic director, humanitarian, and dedicated member of the arts community."

Gala tickets are already on sale for the event and it will feature clips and a conversation moderated by Haynes. Cooper, who recently starred in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley with Blanchett will be a speaker. Haynes directed Blanchett in the film Carol.

Film at Lincoln Center gives their thanks to the co-chairs of the 47th Chaplin Award Gala: Susan Hess, John Hess, Imelda Sobiloff, Peter Sobiloff, Daniel Stern, and Nanna Stern. Film at Lincoln Center is described as "dedicated to supporting the art and elevating the craft of cinema and enriching film culture" so having the gala at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in honor of the brilliant work that Blanchett has given us is wonderfully fitting!

Blanchett is one of our most prominent actors working today. She's constantly challenging the roles people think that she's not up to play and pushes boundaries with her work. If it isn't starring in films like Carol or Nightmare Alley, it's tackling the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thor: Ragnarok and beyond. Having both Cooper and Haynes there to honor her work makes perfect sense and it will be a ceremony you won't want to miss!

According to the press release, the gala will "adhere to a comprehensive series of health and safety policies in coordination with state and city medical experts".

The 47th Chaplin Award Gala will honor Blanchett, internationally acclaimed actor, producer, artistic director, humanitarian, and dedicated member of the arts community. The event will be attended by a host of special guests and notable speakers, accompanied by select film clips and an extended conversation moderated by Haynes, culminating in the presentation of the Chaplin Award. The annual gala, which began in 1972 when it honored Charles Chaplin, is the most important fundraising event of the year for Film at Lincoln Center, with all proceeds benefiting the organization in its mission to support the art and craft of cinema. Film at Lincoln Center gives special thanks to the 47th Chaplin Award Gala Co-Chairs: Susan and John Hess, Imelda and Peter Sobiloff, and Daniel and Nanna Stern.

