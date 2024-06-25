The Big Picture Cate Blanchett stars in Apple TV+'s new series Disclaimer, premiering on October 11.

The psychological thriller follows an acclaimed journalist facing a mysterious exposé of her own secrets.

The cast includes Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, and more. The series is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón.

If you're looking forward to seeing Cate Blanchett (Tár) star in a new series after some years away from the television world, you'll be glad to know that Apple TV+ has finally set a premiere date for their upcoming new show Disclaimer. The streamer also unveiled a first-look image for the series and revealed that the first two episodes will hit the platform on October 11.

The psychological thriller follows Catherine (Blanchett), an acclaimed journalist who suddenly sees the tables turned on herself. After making a career out of exposing other people's misdeeds and transgressions, she's baffled when she receives a novel that reveals all her secrets and has Catherine as the main character. The author is unknown, and she'll go on a mission to find out who they are and deal with the repercussions of having her life exposed so carelessly.

The first image unveiled from Disclaimer reveals Blanchett rocking platinum-blonde hair on a cold day, which appears to be after her world is turned upside down. She looks pretty horrified at something, so either another secret was revealed or maybe the author of the book finally revealed themselves to her? We'll have to wait until the series premieres this fall or at least until the first trailer comes out to learn the answer!

Who Else Is in 'Disclaimer'?

Image via Apple TV+

If Blanchett isn't enough to get you excited about Disclaimer, the rest of the cast will certainly do the trick. Aside from the Oscar winner, the cast also features Kevin Kline (The Good House), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), Lesley Manville (The Crown), Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes 2), Leila George (Animal Kingdom) and Hoyeon (Squid Game). The series is written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, who is best known for directing Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and also scoring his own Academy Award nominations for movies like Gravity and Roma.

Disclaimer is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Renée Knight. Fans of the novel can be happy that not only was the story developed into a seven-part limited series — meaning there is time for the story to be fully fleshed out — but also because Knight acts as an executive producer on the series.

Apple TV+ premieres the first two episodes of Disclaimer on October 11. The remaining five episodes roll out every Friday through November 15.