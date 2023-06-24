The Marvel Cinematic Universe is certainly no stranger to sexy villains. Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) had hordes of thirsty fans since 2011. Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) in Winter Soldier mode with smeared black eyeliner changed lives. Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) was so sexy, he has you actively rooting for him even before you realize he’s kind of right. And whether Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is doing good or evil we can count on her to look really badass while doing it. The villains of the MCU have come in a ton of different varieties over the years but when it comes down to who’s really the sexiest there’s only one right answer. All these other villains are hot for sure, but Cate Blanchett’s turn as Hela in Thor: Ragnarok was otherworldly. In the six years since Ragnarok, we’ve gotten many interesting new baddies for our heroes to face, but Hela remains the sexiest MCU villain to this day, and here's why.

Related: This Was Stan Lee’s Only Comics-Accurate Cameo

Sexiness Isn’t Just About Sex Appeal

Image via Marvel Studios

The folks at Marvel seemed to know what they were doing when they crafted Bucky's smokey eye look in Captain America: The Winter Soldier because people went crazy. Marvel really doubled down on the emo look for Hela, and we are forever grateful for it. Her makeup and hair are styled like an '80s rockstar with dramatic angles and stark shades. She’s dripped out in her sick morph suit with just enough hanging fabric to add some ethereality to her look. When Hela arrives you can instantly tell she’s not one to be messed with. And Blanchett’s history of playing ethereal creatures like Galadriel from The Lord of the Rings franchise really shines through here to make her seem untouchable. The Hela we get in Ragnarok looks like she’d be as at home in a mosh pit as she would on a battlefield. She looks dangerous, but she also looks like the coolest person you’ve ever seen.

Cate Blanchett is hot. This is a known fact. But so are many other MCU villains, so Hela needed some extra zest to really push her to the next level and that’s where personality comes in. Hela doesn’t just look cool, she is cool. She approaches every situation with a level head because she knows how powerful she is. The Oscar-nominated Blanchett’s acting adds more to the character's sexiness than just looks alone can. She talks in a lower register and carries herself with so much grace and confidence that you just can’t help but watch her in awe. Everything she does communicates that she is above everyone else, and that she is not to be messed with. Hela inspires fear in those around her simply by existing. It’s not just the looks that make her sexy, it's the vibes, the confidence, the cockiness.

Hela Knows How To Wield Her Power

Image via Marvel Studios

Swords are one of the hottest weapons one can wield and Hela can literally make infinite swords. The way she wields them is almost effortless as she destroys hundreds of people in a matter of minutes. She’s committing atrocities, but we can’t look away because she looks so sexy while doing it. And really everything about Hela is just cool. Her rocker look, her uncaring attitude, the fact she goes around on a giant direwolf, and the scary-looking swords she can pull from nowhere all contribute to this overwhelmingly intimidating image.

So many of her scenes throughout the film are just her doing villainy on her own. While the heroes have the benefit of an ensemble cast, Hela spends most of her scenes taking down Asgardians with only Skurge (Karl Urban) at her side. She goes head-to-head with the Valkyries, the Warriors Three, the entire Asgardian defense force, and her own godly brothers and barely seems winded by any of it. Her power is on an entirely different level and she does so much alone. Hela struts through it all carelessly, she checks her nails right before a massacre, she dramatically poses before jumping into the old Asgardian tombs, she throws out missile-sized swords like they're darts. Her power makes everything look almost effortless.

Cate Blanchett's Hela Is Insanely Powerful

Image via Marvel Studios

Hela can not only hold her own against Thor (Chris Hemsworth) but totally kicks his ass. The scene where she takes out his eye and chokes him is the most defeated we’ve seen him until Thanos (Josh Brolin). She’s not only a status-quo-shaking villain who reinvigorates the plot but is a genuine threat. Hela isn’t just the start of the conflict, she is the conflict. And yet for the majority of the story, she maintains her disaffected attitude. She kills her enemies with little regard and the people she does bother to keep around seem so far beneath her she doesn’t really care about or need them. Watching her destroy Thor’s hammer just sets the stage for everything to follow, asserting her as an impossibly powerful threat from the first moments of her arrival. She’s trouble for our heroes, sure, but she’s so fun for us to watch.

Power is sexy! That’s part of why we love villains so much. Power isn’t always proportional to sexiness but the two definitely interact. So in terms of powerful villains we’ve seen in the MCU, Hela is definitely on the upper end. She easily could’ve been a multi-movie villain like Loki or Thanos. Hela is such a powerful MCU villain that our heroes aren’t even the ones to defeat her. She’s only stopped by allowing a literal apocalypse to take place. Talk about a powerful woman! Hela is a veritable one-woman army. If anyone is capable of watching her take down an entire army single-handedly without swooning a little, they’re stronger than most of us. Heroes are powerful too of course, but something about watching a villain go all out with their powers with no holds barred just hits different.

There are so many little things that Hela does that make her the sexiest Marvel villain. It’s the way she runs her hands over her hair to give herself a sick helmet. The way she talks with an air of superiority. Blanchett carries the character like she's a Shakespearean villain, and it works like magic. Her gravitas is immediately felt, she’s a palpable threat from start to end, and she’s delightfully entertaining to watch the whole time. Morally complex villains who blur the line between victim or villain like Killmonger or Scarlet Witch can be fun, but there’s a certain appeal to watching people who are just fundamentally wrong trying to set the world on fire and burning themselves in the process. Hela is a full, no holds barred villain, flaunting it constantly and making that villainy look damn good in the process.