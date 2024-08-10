The Big Picture Despite mixed reception, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull brings Indiana Jones into a new era with a science-fiction twist.

In an early example of a legacy sequel that many fans feel is best left forgotten, you may recall that after 2008, many in the Indiana Jones fandom repeated the joke that there was no fourth film in the franchise. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was skewered by many fans upon initial release. Despite Disney renewing the franchise for another film in 2023, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, directed by Steven Spielberg, has yet to grow into that beloved status of fandom re-evaluation, as is the case with the Star Wars prequels in the last few years.

People have strong feelings about why the movie is a letdown, but there are those of us who appreciate Kingdom of the Crystal Skull for what it is, a solid continuation of the series that brings Harrison Ford's beloved adventurer into a new era and a new genre. The film veers into elements of science-fiction, keeping with what was popular in the 1957 setting, and we find ourselves with an older Indy who, in a race to retrieve an ancient crystal skull, comes head to head with this movie's secret weapon: Irina Spalko, the most underappreciated villain in the franchise.

Spalko, as portrayed by Cate Blanchett, is a Soviet agent sent to retrieve the skull and research how its mysterious abilities might influence the outcome of the Cold War. Blanchett brings her A-game to the part, delivering a delightfully villainous performance that elevates the film, and gives Indy a foe that matches him in nearly every way. Kingdom of the Crystal Skull may not be the perfect Indiana Jones movie, but Blanchett's performance serves it perfectly.

Cate Blanchett Devours the Scenery in 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'

Blanchett's most acclaimed performances spread from Lydia Tar, her Oscar-winning turn as Katharine Hepburn, or embodying Bob Dylan in I'm Not There, among many other films. Her prestigious resume is all the more reason why it is so exciting to see her approach such a commercial project with just as much enthusiasm. Blanchett matches the tone of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull precisely, and delivers a wickedly fun performance in the process. The first thing to note about Spalko compared to the rest of the series' main villains is that Blanchett playing her immediately raises the stakes of the movie considerably. Belloq, Mola Ram, and Donavan are iconic in their own right, but Blanchett is generally at a caliber of performance that outdoes nearly anybody in the franchise. With one Academy Award already under her belt (before securing a second a few years after this film), Blanchett took a surprising and incredibly refreshing turn with this pulpy, fun character.

Blanchett has given a few villainous performances, whether in Hanna or Thor: Ragnarok, but Spalko is the most "out-there" character in her catalog. She's a devoted scientist, colonel, and adventurer who claims to possess psychic abilities. This element adds an air of mystery to the character, and she sure runs with it in crafting a wonderfully over-the-top performance. Blanchett isn't just chewing the scenery as Spalko — she's devouring it. With a thick, cartoonish accent, and an incredibly cold demeanor, Spalko makes a quick, cutting impression on the story. All the grace, class, and beauty that Blanchett brings to her greatest roles is bound in a mystifying character that steals every scene she's in. Spielberg even considers Spalko his favorite villain in the franchise, and gives Blanchett all the props for making her succeed in that regard, saying: ”Of all the villains I’ve been able to work with in the Indiana Jones movies, I can say she’s my favorite. And I think Cate made her that way.”

Cate Blanchett's Spalko Is Indiana Jones' Most Capable, Crafty, and Cunning Villain

Spalko rises above many of the main Indy villains because she isn't afraid to get down in the mud when push comes to shove. Her educational background and interest in archeology makes her a great parallel to Indy, and the closest of his foes to actually matching his intellect. Being able to keep up with Indy makes Spalko one of the more capable, exciting villains, as they're forced to work alongside each other throughout their encounters.

She also displays impressive physical abilities, maneuvering from jeep to jeep during the controversial jungle chase sequence, and fighting Indy's son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf), with a sword. Spalko is quick on her feet, strong, and won't back down from a fight. Other Indy villains of note are more cowardly, or tend to pass their dirty work off to henchmen. Continually out-maneuvering Indy, Spalko manages to stay one step ahead for a great deal of the film. When she does lose ground, she is cunning enough to find a way to force his hand so that they have to work together for the mutual benefit of everyone.

Indiana Jones' Dynamic With Irina Spalko Makes Her the Most Sympathetic Villain in the Franchise

The stretches of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull where the Russians have Indy doing work for them reveal an admirable quality about Spalko. Spalko actually seems to respect, and maybe even like Indy. She understands the value of having him on their side, even if the two are ultimately opposed. While the feeling is likely not mutual, it is interesting to see the dynamic between the two when they both work to decipher codes and find the location of the temple that houses the crystal skulls.

This new dynamic also lends Spalko an interesting (albeit underdeveloped) arc as a character whose personal motivations reveal themselves to be much more relatable than her allegiance to the villains would suggest. Although she works in opposition to Jones, her ultimate goal is simply to attain knowledge, to understand the world better, and to gain insight into her own psychic abilities. While she expresses her mission statement for the Soviet Union in a chilling monologue to Indy earlier in the film, by the end it feels like her pursuit is far less about the Cold War and far more about scientific enlightenment. This addition stands to make Spalko a little more likable than the rest of the main villains, resulting in her ending being all the more tragic. In another life, it feels like Spalko could have been a trusted ally of Indy.

As with all Indy villains, the core thesis of the franchise appears to read "be careful what you wish for." After returning the skull to the temple of Akator, an alien being forms from the skeleton to grant her wish, but it comes at a cost when the rush of cosmic information overwhelms her brain and geysers of flame erupt from her eyes. It is a grim, Lovecraftian fate for a character compelling enough to feel like she didn't deserve it, especially when compared to Belloq and the Nazis from Raiders of the Lost Ark. Spalko goes out in a flashy way, but she makes a particularly strong impression that leaves the ending all the more shocking.

Cate Blanchett Fits 'Kingdom of the Crystal Skull's New B-Movie Tone Perfectly

Kingdom of the Crystal Skull remains the most divisive film in the Indiana Jones franchise, but the movie deserves more credit for successfully pivoting into an updated tone that matches the setting. The first three films paid homage to the adventure serials that Spielberg and Lucas admired. This fourth installment sensibly pulls from a new influence, because it is set in a new era. Instead of pulpy adventure heroes and a WWII backdrop, the inspiration behind Kingdom of the Crystal Skull comes from science fiction B-movies that became popular in the 1950s.

It's understandable why people took issue with the change in tone and the alien influence that takes over during the climactic encounter at the temple, but all of these choices are motivated by the need to move Jones a couple of decades beyond where we last met him. Spalko fits into this new evolution of the franchise perfectly, thanks to Blanchett's sheer dedication. But the film around her works in many ways, with Ford also giving a great turn as an older Indy who still has a sharp wit. The Area 51 opening of the film is a dynamic, exciting sequence that introduces most of the lead characters and gives us a fun chase, leading up to that infamous "nuke the fridge" moment. Yes, it's ridiculous, but so was Indy using a raft to safely land on the slope of a mountain in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. The point being? These movies have always been over the top.

It is safe to say that Kingdom of the Crystal Skull has some flaws. The change over to more CGI-produced effects leaves the film missing the hand-crafted quality of the first three. The monkey scene is quite atrocious. Mutt is a miscalculation in terms of scripting, direction, and performance. But the film has a ton of charm, and deserves more credit. We still get some classic Indy one-liners, harrowing deaths (whether Spalko's demise or Dovchenkos' traumatizing encounter with the horde of fire ants), and a sweeping adventure story. Spielberg didn't lose his magic with this movie. Spalko remains one of the most interesting characters in any of the five films, proving ultimately that Cate Blanchett will make any movie worth your time.

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is available to watch on Disney+ in the U.S.

