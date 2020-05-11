Exclusive: Cate Blanchett to Join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay’s Netflix Movie

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett is in talks to join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay‘s sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up, sources tell Collider.

Netflix is backing the original project, which sounds like it’ll make good use of McKay’s talent for calling out systemic idiocy, inefficiency, and corruption. The comedic film centers on two mid-level astronomers who discover that a meteorite will destroy earth in six months, prompting them to go on a media tour to warn mankind. McKay has described Don’t Look Up as “a dark satire in the school of Wag the Dog, Doctor Strangelove and Network,” and based on those influences, I’m guessing that media tour isn’t going to go especially well.

Netflix had planned to start production in April so Don’t Look Up would be ready in time for awards consideration, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Hollywood to suspend production across the globe. Things are just beginning to start back up again, though New York and Los Angeles shoots are still a ways off.

McKay is a talent magnet who has worked with Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling on his last two directorial efforts, so it’s no surprise that he has lined up a pair of Oscar-winning actresses for his next movie. What is surprising is that this is the second feature Blanchett has lined up in the past week, as she’s also in talks to star in Eli Roth‘s Borderlands movie based on the hit video game.

Blanchett won Oscars for her work in Martin Scorsese‘s The Aviator and Woody Allen‘s Blue Jasmine, and she’s in the middle of filming Guillermo del Toro‘s Nightmare Alley with Bradley Cooper. Blanchett most recently starred in Richard Linklater‘s comedy Where’d You Go, Bernadette and she currently stars as Phyllis Schlafly on the acclaimed FX series Mrs. America. Blanchett is also attached to play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin‘s Amazon movie Lucy and Desi. She’s represented by CAA and RGM Artists.

Netflix had no comment. For more on Mrs. America, including why you should watch the FX series, click here.