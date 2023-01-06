Director Todd Field and actor Cate Blanchett are getting a lot of acclaim for their latest feature TÁR. The movie has had a good film festival run and is garnering Oscar nomination buzz for both the actor and the director. The movie follows Blanchett as a world-renowned maestro whose personal life and professional career become upended by her toxic behavior. After watching the movie, however, one question that is on everyone’s mind is, will Lidya Tár conduct again? In a recent conversation with IndieWire, Field hinted that the answer might be yes.

During the conversation, Field revealed that he has an upcoming short film The Fundraiser, that is set in the same universe as TÁR. While he stayed tight-lipped about the plot details he assured fans that the feature is about “the first three letters of that title.” Certainly, having a short movie set in the same paranoid universe as TÁR sounds fun, so when he was probed about Blanchett’s return, the director hinted that she will be reprising the role of the disgraced conductor.

When he was further inquired whether the entire cast is in The Fundraiser, the director simply said, “No, not the entire cast.” Though he added, “You’ll see a few faces and you’ll see some things that I think are surprising.” The short movie is set to debut at the 2023 Berlinale as part of a talk with Blanchett, Nina Hoss, and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir.

In TÁR Blanchett plays troubled, world-famous conductor Lydia Tár. She is days away from recording the symphony that can elevate her career. But her previous decisions coupled with her toxic behavior make it feel like all elements are conspiring against her. In her weakest moments, Lydia's adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother. Blanchett is garnering much praise for her performance and has already won the best actress prize at the Venice Film Festival. The movie was deemed the Best Film at this year's New York Film Critics Circle and received Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture, Best Screenplay, and Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Along with Blanchett, the movie casts Nina Hoss as Sharon Goodnow, a concertmaster and Lydia's wife, and Mila Bogojevic as Petra, Lydia and Sharon's adopted daughter. Further, rounding off the cast are Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Mark Strong, Sylvia Flote, and more.

You can check out our conversation with Blanchett and Field below: