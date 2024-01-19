Cate Blanchett is a titan of the entertainment industry. A two-time Oscar winner with a resumé many would kill for, Blanchett has starred in numerous box-office hits and awards darling, cementing herself as a bonafide leading lady who can seamlessly translate to supporting character roles.

Since her debut in the early 90s, Blanchett has worked consistently on the big screen and the stage, delivering many acclaimed performances and earning eight Oscar nominations. She has worked with all the greats, including Scorsese, Haynes, Fincher, and del Toro, among many others. Many of Blanchett's films have become certified modern classics, from tentpole fantasy epics to intimate romantic dramas, ensuring her lasting legacy as one of Hollywood's all-time greats.

10 'Elizabeth' (1998)

Director: Shekhar Kapur

Image via PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

One of the best period dramas of the 90s, Elizabeth chronicles the early years of Elizabeth I's reign. Blanchett stars as the young monarch, with the film dealing with her affair with Robert Dudley, the many conspiracies against her, and her eventual rise as the Virgin Queen. Oscar-winner Geoffrey Rush co-stars as her advisor, Francis Walsingham.

Elizabeth was Blanchett's ticket to stardom. The actress received glowing reviews for her impassionate portrayal of the young queen, receiving her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Elizabeth's greatest strength is Blanchett's empathetic depiction of a young woman thrust into a position of unimaginable power. Her work is riveting and profoundly sympathetic, with the actress finding the truth beneath the legend.

Rent on Amazon

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Director: David Fincher

Image via Paramount Pictures

Blanchett stars opposite Brad Pitt in David Fincher's 2008 fantasy romance The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Loosely based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's eponymous 1922 short story, the film depicts the life of Benjamin Button, a man aging backward. It particularly centers on his decades-long relationship with the beautiful ballet dancer Daisy Fuller.

Praised for its grand scope and cast performances, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is Fincher's most sentimental effort. Blanchett shines in one of her most restrained roles; Daisy is mainly depicted through Benjamin's gaze, but Blanchett elevates the characterization beyond the ethereal simplicity provided by the screenplay. Through sheer humanity, Blanchett turns an archetype into a fully fleshed figure.

Watch on Paramount+

8 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Image via 20th Century Studios

Guillermo del Toro's neo-noir psychological thriller Nightmare Alley stars an ensemble led by Bradley Cooper. The plot centers on Stanton Carslile, an ambitious carny who teams with ruthless psychologist Lilith Ritter to con the wealthy and gullible. However, Ritter soon proves to be more than Carslile expected, and the resourceful grifter must navigate his way out of a terrible situation.

Blanchett is deliciously chilling as Ritter, an all-time great femme fatale with endless aces up her sleeves. The actress fits seamlessly with del Toro's dark, stylish world, delivering an assured and wicked portrayal that echoes the glory days of film noir. Blanchett's Ritter might be one of del Toro's most monstrous creations, proving that some cruses can get easily confused for blessings.

Watch on Hulu

7 'I'm Not There' (2007)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via The Weinstein Company

The 2007 musical drama I'm Not There is among the 21st century's most unconventional biopics. Director Todd Haynes adopts a near-experimental approach to depicting Bob Dylan's story, with several actors portraying figures inspired by the famous singer at different stages in his life. Blanchett plays Jude Quinn, meant to represent Dylan's 1960s persona.

I'm Not There soars on the strength of a stellar cast, of which Blanchett is the definitive standout. The actress gives one of her boldest, most chameleonic performances, evoking Dylan's essence with an eerie precision. Blanchett came close to winning her second Oscar for I'm Not There, and it's easy to see why: her elusive, mesmerizing performance is the film's high point, revealing new layers to Dylan's persona that most might've previously overlooked.

Watch on Tubi

6 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1999)

Director: Anthony Minghella

Image via The Weinstein Company

The late Anthony Minghella brings Patricia Highsmith's acclaimed 1955 novel to life with his stylish and striking 1999 thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley. Matt Damon stars as Tom Ripley, a charming and manipulative grifter who forces himself into the opulent lives of a handsome playboy and his beautiful girlfriend. Blanchett co-stars as Meredith Logue, a socialite who falls for Ripley's convincing lies.

The Talented Mr. Ripley is a beautiful-looking trip to 1960s Italy. Seductive, lush, and tense, the film casts a spell on its audience thanks to Damon's unnerving performance and a collection of equally engaging supporting figures. Despite playing one of the film's most passive characters, Blanchett is delightful, giving a glossy and enchanting portrayal that evokes the glamour and evasiveness of Old Hollywood.

Watch on Paramount+

5 'Notes on a Scandal' (2006)

Director: Richard Eyre

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Blanchett stars opposite the mighty Dame Judi Dench in Richard Eyre's 2006 psychological drama Notes on a Scandal. The plot follows the unlikely friendship between older history teacher Barbara and young, free-spirited art instructor Sheba. Things get complicated when Barbara discovers Sheba's affair with a 15-year-old student.

A glorious throwback to the psycho-biddy films of the 1960s, Notes on a Scandal is among the most emotionally violent films in Blanchett's career. The actress thrives as the meek Sheba, offering one of her most vulnerable performances. Yet, Sheba is far from innocent - Blanchett hides fire under the character's shy demeanor, resulting in a challenging role that dares the audience to sympathize with her. Notes on a Scandal gave Blanchett another Oscar nomination in the Supporting Actress category, a richly-earned acknowledgment for such a difficult role.

Notes on a Scandal Release Date December 25, 2006 Cast judi dench , Cate Blanchett , Tom Georgeson , Michael Maloney , Joanna Scanlan , Shaun Parkes Runtime 98

Watch on Max

4 'Blue Jasmine' (2013)

Director: Woody Allen

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Blue Jasmine stars Blanchett as Jasmine French, a socialite who moves in with her sister after suffering a mental breakdown following her husband's incarceration and subsequent suicide. The film chronicles Jasmine's efforts to start anew and come to terms with her role in her husband's downfall while dealing with her quickly deteriorating mental health.

If Blue Jasmine is a modern take on A Streetcar Named Desire, Blanchett is the film's response to Blanche DuBois. The actress is masterful as the mentally unbalanced Jasmine, crafting a titanic performance that won her a second Oscar in a flawless sweep during the 2014 awards season. Blue Jasmine lives and dies with Blanchett; she is the film's motor and never runs out of steam, delivering a tour-de-force that leads to a harrowing, bittersweet conclusion.

blue jasmine Release Date August 1, 2013 Cast Cate Blanchett , Joy Carlin , Richard Conti , Glen Caspillo , Alec Baldwin , Charlie Tahan Runtime 98

Rent on Amazon

3 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001-2003)

Director: Peter Jackson

Image via Warner Bros.

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy breathed new life into the then-struggling fantasy genre. Based on J. R. R. Tolkien's seminal novels, the film follows a group of characters on a quest to destroy the One Ring in the fires of Mount Doom before the Dark Lord Sauron can recover it. Blanchett is part of the trilogy's large ensemble playing Galadriel, the elven ruler of Lothlórien.

Blanchett was a no-brainer to play the character Tolkien described as "the mightiest and fairest of all the Elves that remained in Middle Earth." The actress possesses an enviable regality that she fully displays in the role, playing Galadriel as an ethereal apparition, bathed in light and near-unreachable. Galadriel is a supporting role, but Blanchett's powerful appearance leaves a strong impression with only a few scenes to her name.

Watch on Max

2 'Tár' (2022)

Director: Todd Field

Image via Focus Features

Blanchett's latest Oscar nomination came courtesy of Todd Field's universally acclaimed 2022 psychological drama Tár. The actress plays Lydia Tár, a renowned conductor whose career and personal life unravel after misconduct allegations.

Lydia Tár is among Blanchett's most unlikable characters and an acting masterclass of the highest order. The actress sinks her teeth into the challenging role with furious determination, creating a fearless, intimidating, and outright terrifying depiction of raw ambition. Effortlessly imbuing the dramatic action with a distinctive sense of dread, Tár is a searing examination of power, abuse, and the perils of larger-than-life hunger in today's society, with Blanchett as the pillar upon which it rises.

TÁR (2022) Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Cate Blanchett , Noemie Merlant , Nina Hoss , Sophie Kauer , Julian Glover Runtime 2 hr 38 min

Watch on Amazon

1 'Carol' (2015)

Director: Todd Haynes

Image via The Weinstein Company

Blanchett joins Rooney Mara in Todd Haynes' 2015 period romantic drama Carol, based on Patricia Highsmith's seminal 1952 novel, The Price of Salt. The film follows the romantic affair between an older woman going through a difficult divorce and an aspiring photographer discovering her identity.

Carol is a triumph of LGBTQ+ cinema and a brilliant showcase for Blanchett's legendary talents. Quiet, seductive, passionate, and mesmerizing, the film is a restrained love letter to longing and unspoken desire, feelings that will resonate with the community it so lovingly portrays. Blanchett is the epitome of elegance and dignity in the title role, subtly portraying the contradictions raging within Carol: she's inquisitive but self-contained, careful but unafraid despite having everything to lose. Carol is thoughtful and sweeping, a modern masterpiece with a powerhouse performance at its center.

Watch on Netflix

NEXT: The 10 Best Cate Winslet Movies, Ranked