An incredible actress of tremendous range, Cate Blanchett may no longer just be one of the best performers of her generation; with each successive performance that she delivers, she reaches all-time great status. Blanchett has a plethora of superb roles under her belt, including Lydia Tar in Tár, Jasmine Francis in Blue Jasmine, Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, Carol Aird in Carol, and Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, just to name a few.

However, Blanchett works so consistently that some of her strongest work has sadly been overlooked by her fans, if not necessarily by critics. These films were underappreciated upon their release, and few, if any, have succeeded in acquiring cult status or a similar re-evaluation. And while some received enthusiastic reviews, these films remain severely underrated when looking at Cate Blanchett's career.

10 'Nightmare Alley' (2021)

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Nightmare Alley is an instant classic from Guillermo del Toro that explores the true lengths of depravity men will go to. Although there are elements of crime cinema, dark comedy, and horror throughout, del Toro does a great job of incorporating noir influences that feel reminiscent of the 1940s. Blanchett leans into this style perfectly with her role as Dr. Lilith Ritter, the femme fatale that exposes the hustler Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) for who he is.

Blanchett received a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Supporting Actress, but her performance was snubbed by the Academy Awards. Nightmare Alley is one of del Toro's most interesting films because none of the characters are particularly "likable;" even Stan is guilty of using other people to his advantage. Although critics reacted enthusiastically to it, and it even received a Best Picture nomination, Nightmare Alley remains largely underseen and often misunderstood. It might not have flown entirely under the radar - indeed, Blanchett has many other far more underrated films, but Nightmare Alley still failed to receive the attention and recognition it deserves.

9 'The Gift' (2000)

Director: Sam Raimi

The Gift (not to be confused with Joel Edgerton's 2015 thriller of the same name) was a major change of pace for director Sam Raimi. Although Rami had made his name on his horror franchise Evil Dead and the twisted superhero movie Darkman, Raimi explored a more mature fantasy story with his 2000 drama. Blanchett stars as Annie Wilson, a fortune-teller in a small Georgia community who claims that she can speak with the dead.

Considering Blanchett is so well known for playing wealthy figures of authority, it's interesting to see her play the role of a societal outcast. The Gift is unique because, despite the influence of the fantasy genre, the film treats its subject material seriously, and Blanchett does a great job of showing how Wilson's powers are a burden. While not regarded as one of Raimi's best films, The Gift has aged surprisingly well. From Blanchett's capable central performance to Keanu Reeves' unexpectedly evil turn, The Gift's standing has improved over the years, but not enough to elevate it into the mainstream.

8 'Hanna' (2011)

Director: Joe Wright

The 2011 thriller Hanna gave Blanchett the chance to do something she almost never does: play a villain. She co-stars as the ruthless CIA Agent Marissa Wiegler, who is desperate to track down and eliminate the ex-CIA German mercenary Erik Heller (Erik Bana). Erik has secretly been training his daughter Hanna (Saoirse Ronan) to be an assassin, and Wiegler decides that capturing the girl will be her top priority.

Joe Wright may be a "hit and miss" filmmaker, but he perfectly combines espionage and emotion within this propulsive thriller. Blanchett does a great job of making Wiegler feel like an intimidating villain, which only makes Hanna feel more vulnerable. Hanna is a very energetic film that leaves the audience little time to breathe; the action is so fast and fearsome that it would be easy for the characters to feel secondary. Ronan and Blanchett's stellar careers have somewhat overshadowed Hanna's legacy, but the film is a bold and enthralling effort and one of the most underrated action movies of the 2010s.

7 ‘Where'd You Go, Bernadette?’ (2019)

Director: Richard Linklater

Where’d You Go, Bernadette? gave Blanchett the chance to work with the great independent director Richard Linklater, a filmmaker whose ability to capture small-town life has always been well-regarded. The film follows the character Bernadette (Blanchett), who decides to take an abrupt trip across the globe. Blanchett brought a sense of emotional integrity to what would have otherwise been a fairly standard comedy crowd-pleaser. In particular, the final reunion between Bernadette and her husband (Billy Crudup) is quite sincere and moving.

While Where’d You Go, Bernadette? struggles to elevate its source material, Linklater allows Blanchett to offer a frank depiction of what a mid-life crisis actually looks like. Blanchett does a great job at showing how Bernadette's discontentment with her life impacts her decision to simply set her responsibilities aside. Critics reacted divisively to the story- it currently sits at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes - contributing to Where'd You Go, Bernadette's current status as an underrated entry in Blanchett's filmography. However, her performance received considerable praise, with many considering it the film's strongest asset.

6 'The Monuments Men' (2014)

Director: George Clooney

The Monuments Men became the butt of a joke before anyone actually saw it. George Clooney's historical epic was originally slated for an awards-friendly 2013 release date before it was pushed to early 2014 and met with generally negative reviews. The film follows a group of American soldiers led by Lieutenant Frank Stokes (Clooney), who attempt to find artifacts and artwork from across the world before they fall into the hands of the Nazis. Blanchett has an important role as Claire Simon, a French art curator who works alongside Lieutenant James Granger (Matt Damon) to protect her collection of paintings.

Although Blanchett has a small role in the film, Simon has a love and appreciation for classical art that embodies the film's message. She dedicates herself to protecting paintings because she fundamentally believes that they will have value for future generations. A worthy cast and a playful tone help differentiate The Monuments Men from the plethora of war movies that come out every year. Its ultimate fate was unfortunate for a film that does a great job of showing an underrepresented story of World War II heroism. The Monuments Men might not be perfect, but it is surprisingly informative and pleasantly entertaining. Audiences should give it a chance.

5 'Knight of Cups' (2016)

Director: Terrence Malick

Knight of Cups may be the weirdest film within Terrence Malick's entire filmography, and that's no small statement! The 2016 existential drama follows the screenwriter Rick (Christian Bale) as he indulges in his worst habits following the death of his brother, Barry (Wes Bentley). Rick's strange journey across Los Angeles leads to many odd encounters with enigmatic characters, including his ex-wife Nancy (Blanchett). Nancy has already been burned by Rick several times before and has no interest in reuniting with him just to see their marriage fall apart once more.

Blanchett's role in Knight of Cups was certainly one of her most challenging. Malick reportedly shot the film without a completed script, leaving the actors to improve many of the key scenes. Considering that Blanchett and Bale had to make sense of a story that wasn't completely realized, the effectiveness of their chemistry is very impressive. Alas, Knight of Cups barely registered with mainstream audiences, largely thanks to the loose, unclear story. However, the film deserves to be seen, especially by fans of its incredibly talented cast.

4 'The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou' (2004)

Director: Wes Anderson

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou is secretly one of Wes Anderson's best films and also one of his funniest. Although the titular treasure hunter (Bill Murray) is a somewhat unreliable character, his son Ned Plimpton (Owen Wilson) desperately seeks his father's approval. As Ned begins to help Steve prepare for his next mission, he begins to fall in love with the skeptical reporter Jane Winslett-Richardson (Blanchett). It's amusing to watch how Jane grows more passionate about the assignment as she spends more time with Ned.

It's somewhat surprising to see what great chemistry Wilson and Blanchett have together, considering how different their filmographies are; Wilson primarily makes comedies, and Blanchett generally works in drama. The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou is often overshadowed by the sheer strength of Anderson's filmography, with many dunking on it for its perceived smugness. However, the film stands out as the director's most singular project; if any film from the 2000s is due for a reassessment, it's this one.

3 'Coffee and Cigarettes' (2003)

Director: Jim Jarmusch

Coffee and Cigarettes proves that no director can capture the beauty of simple conversations between average people quite like the great Jim Jarmusch. The 2003 dramedy is simply a collection of different short scenes in which various characters discuss what's going on in their lives. Blanchett's segment is easily the best; she stars as both herself and her fictional cousin, Shelly, who is not famous and feels considerable jealousy. It's amusing that Blanchett was able to lampoon her popular image by playing a more eccentric version of herself, and it's equally impressive that she made Shelly feel like a unique character.

While actors playing twins can often feel like a gimmick, Blanchett does a great job of making the conversation feel authentic. Because of its unconventional structure and light, non-exciting plot, Coffee and Cigarettes flew under the radar, while Blandchett's stellar performance was largely overshadowed by her Oscar-winning role in The Aviator. However, Coffee and Cigarettes is among Jarmusch's best, a profound and insightful drama that might seem inconsequential but packs mountains of meaning in every line.

2 'The Good German' (2006)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Although The Good German is often considered to be one of his weaker efforts, it's actually among Steven Soderbegh's most underrated films. The 2006 historical romantic thriller essentially felt like an extended homage to Casablanca with its black-and-white visuals and post-World War II setting. The film follows the American reporter Jake Geismer (Clooney), who uncovers a conspiracy led by Nazis that survived the war. This leads him to his old flame, Lena Brandt (Blanchett), who Jake suspects may still be loyal to the Germans. Jake and Lena attempt to navigate their difficult feelings for each other as they unravel the conspiracy that ties them together.

Clearly influenced by Casablanca, The Good German sees Clooney and Blanchett attempting to capture the same chemistry as Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. Because it was initially met with negative reviews, The Good German got buried in the pile of excellence that is Soderbergh and Blanchett's careers. However, the film is an underrated gem that fans of the director and actress should check out.

1 'Truth' (2015)

Director: James Vanderbilt

Blanchett was barreling through the 2015 award season with her performance in Todd Haynes' romantic drama Carol, deservedly so. However, the mountains of acclaim meant that her equally terrific role in the journalism thriller Truth was somewhat forgotten. Truth tells an important true story about the importance of fact-checking and the institutional power to suppress news stories. Blanchett stars as the real 60 Minutes producer Mary Mapes, whose story about President George W. Bush attracted a national backlash for inaccuracy.

Truth stands out as one of Blanchett's most underrated movies and performances. Despite the mistakes that Mapes makes during her investigation, the sincerity of her emotions is never in question. It's one of Blanchett's most understated performances, elevating the film past its straightforward approach to the thriller genre. Truth is a genuinely overlooked gem - only the most hardcore Blanchett fans might not about its existence. However, it is a solid and gripping journalistic thriller that will surely appeal to film lovers of all kinds.

