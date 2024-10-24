Cate Blanchett gave quite a little shock to Andy Cohen this August when she revealed that her role in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings did not garner her biggest paycheck. The brilliant Australian actress gave a near otherworldly performance as Galadriel in the epic trilogy, but she did not take on the role for fame and fortune, the latter of which being scant for most actors in those movies. Instead, Blanchett told Cohen that she wanted to work with the director of Braindead. It is, by now, fairly well known that Peter Jackson got his start directing splatter movies, and the most famous of these films is 1992’s Braindead, better known as Dead Alive in the US. The film is gloriously over the top, and while it does not especially resemble Jackson’s tone in The Lord of the Rings (to put it mildly!), one can easily see why Blanchett is a fan.

Cate Blanchett Sheds Light on ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Pay Controversy

Close

The Lord of the Rings is one of the most well-respected, beloved, and officially honored series in all cinema. It rocketed Peter Jackson to the A-list, and elevated quite a few actors, bringing them recognition and demand. It is easy to understand why Andy Cohen assumed Blanchett would have made a mint off of her performance, but the truth is, most of the actors in the series did not make much. Blanchett jokingly stated “I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my [elf] ears”. In addition to the narrow pay, there were also no backend deals to be made for future earnings, meaning Blanchett got paid once, and never again, for the monumental movies. The reasons for this are likely myriad, but it is assumed that the ensemble cast and high risk for New Line Cinema meant that there was less money for the actors. Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas, also makes mention of his meager pay, but further stated “...greatest gift of my life, are you kidding me? You'd do it again for half the money." In the same interview, Blanchett also makes passing mention of the unfortunate issue of female actors being generally underpaid in Hollywood, and she’s not wrong, according to studies.

Why Cate Blanchett Wanted to Work With Peter Jackson

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Dead Alive follows the meek and mild Lionel (Timothy Balme) as he contends with a particularly nasty form of zombification. It all starts when his overbearing mother (Elizabeth Moody) is bitten by a “Sumatran rat monkey”, causing her to die, then return as a horrifying ghoul. Lionel’s friend and love interest Paquita (Diana Peñalver) is sure he is a chosen hero, and together they have to survive a horde of ferocious zombies. The movie is a masterpiece of horror comedy, with some of the funnest, most over-the-top gore effects and most hilarious set pieces in the genre. Bumbling Lionel ends up feeding a family dinner to a table of zombies, taking care of a zombie baby, and literally being re-birthed by his monstrous mother in the end. Dead Alive certainly shows off Jackson’s talent for film making, but in a much different way than can be seen in The Lord of the Rings. Lionel is well written and sympathetic, and the story and beats are quick and punchy like they should be in a horror comedy. And of course, there is a certain scene involving a lawnmower that is sure to stick with any splatter fan who sees it.

Cate Blanchett has had a long and successful career since playing Galadriel, and even though she was almost certainly underpaid for her talents, she will always be remembered for her performance. It is sort of funny to consider the poised and elegant Galadriel juxtaposed to Blanchett’s favorite Peter Jackson movie at the time, but every horror fan can agree she has great taste! The financial side of Hollywood is often dark and unfair, and nobody can argue that lots of talented people get taken advantage of. As unfortunate as the financial issues surrounding The Lord of the Rings are, everybody can be thankful to Dead Alive for its over-the-top horror comedy, and for convincing Blanchett to lend her immense talents to the role of Galadriel.

Dead Alive Release Date August 13, 1992 Director Peter Jackson Cast Timothy Balme , Diana Peñalver , Elizabeth Moody , Ian Watkin , Brenda Kendall , Stuart Devenie Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy

Dead Alive is available to rent on Prime Video in the US.

watch on prime video