Cate Blanchett is one of the most accomplished and decorated actors of her generation, having accumulated a whopping eight Academy Award nominations and winning two for The Aviator and Blue Jasmine. Not only that, but she has immense range, shining in everything from historical romances like Carol to dark psychological dramas like Tár to fantasy franchises like The Lord of the Rings. Guy Maddin’s satirical Rumours allows her to show yet a different side as quirky, socially awkward German Chancellor Hilda Ortmann.

French actor Denis Ménochet has had quite an impressive career as well, recently appearing in Ari Aster’s Beau Is Afraid, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, and, perhaps most famously, Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds. His character Sylvain Broulez, the President of France, often butts heads with Ortmann as they try to one-up each other at the annual G7 Summit — something that becomes problematic when things begin descending into chaos. Will they be able to work together to finish their statement about the global crisis going on? Or will bog bodies and a giant brain prove too much to handle?

Collider got the chance to speak to Blanchett and Ménochet about being inspired by real-life politicians like Angela Merkel, what they love about Guy Maddin’s films, the similarities between Hollywood and politics, and more.

Cate Blanchett and Denis Ménochet Break Down Their Competitive Chemistry in ‘Rumours’

COLLIDER: I love the scene with the two of you kind of trying to one-up each other when it comes to knowing about the bog bodies. Can you talk about working with each other on that scene? It's one of my favorites in this movie.

DENIS MENOCHET: Brilliant. Well, it all started—

CATE BLANCHETT: You go.

MENOCHET: In the rehearsal—

BLANCHETT: No, please — you go.

MENCHOT: No, you go.

BLANCHETT: You go.

MENOCHET: No, you go. It’s women first, right? [Laughs] No, we started to have fun like that in the rehearsal room. Germany and France trying to just be the leader have the last word, and my character’s a know-it-all, and it annoys her, so it was really fun.

BLANCHETT: Given that Germany is kind of the host, taking on that role — and I think playing into those cultural stereotypes — is really great fun, I think. But the competitiveness of it was really…and you can see that from the body language because, of course, the G7 meet, and they have a theme, and they have all these cultural experiences. They may be from different cultures and speak different languages, but they share this same awkward body language. But it is interesting — you can tell from that body language that there's a power play going on between all the leaders all the time.

Angela Merkel Helped Cate Blanchett Understand Her ‘Rumours’ Character

I think that's something that makes it so fun to watch. The scene where Hilda tells Cardosa about the play she was in is so cringe-worthy in the most delicious way.

BLANCHETT: Oh, I know, yeah. She wanted to be an actress. I wanted to be an actress once. Look at me now.

I was curious, what do you think ultimately drew her in the political direction instead of following her dreams on stage?

BLANCHETT: Yes, that she had to let go of her love of eugenics. [Laughs] For a German to say that, it was just so wicked. What drives anyone to become a leader? I think it's opportunity. And, look, let’s face it — there aren't a lot of examples of female political leadership. Being the only one in the room, I think, is quite exhausting. I did see — there's a lot of footage of the G7 meeting, and it's quite hysterical and awkward and weird — there was one moment where Angela Merkel was taking Obama to the car, and she was waving goodbye. And Merkel is famously poker-faced — and I didn't base my character on Merkel — but she looked so lost when he got into the car as if, “Finally, my one ally has gone, and I'm by myself.” She didn't sort of know what to do. I think there's a strange complicity — that only they really understand the global focus and responsibility. But yet their inability to reach the expectation that is on them as politicians and leaders, it must be quite lonely.

MENOCHET: It is very lonely, but they understand each other.

BLANCHETT: And that’s in the movie, strangely. It’s so weird and deliberately bonkers and punk, as you [Ménochet] say — it's really punk. But like Guy [Maddin] is, as a filmmaker, quite exposed and raw and melancholy.

MENOCHET: There's a sadness and a poetry about Guy that you can find in all the movies and then this one as well.

BLANCHETT: And a ridiculousness.

MENOCHET: Yeah.

That leads really well into my next question. The directors said something in the press notes that I found really interesting, which is that they start from a place of disingenuousness but ultimately arrive at sincerity. I think a really great example of that is when we see Sylvain, as he's being carried, talk about how being vulnerable is all people in leadership really want. Denis, can you break down that character moment?

MENOCHET: When he's being carried, you mean?

Yeah.

MENOCHET: Yeah. It's a beautiful monologue that Evan wrote about letting yourself go to being vulnerable. I think that's what I do for a living, if I'm honest with you. I'm not afraid of just being vulnerable. I based it on the death of Cyrano de Bergerac by Edmond Rostand, which is a specific play. And so I based it on that moment.

Cate Blanchett Wants Bob Dylan to Deal With Bog Bodies

It really shines through, and it made me feel even in the midst of all this absurdity going on. I feel like this is a true ensemble piece with a lot of different personalities happening, and obviously, you both embody your characters so flawlessly, but I'm curious, if you could play any other character in this ensemble, who would you most like to sink your teeth into?

BLANCHETT: Oh. See, I just think everyone is so perfect in it. Often, I would turn to Rolando, who was playing the Italian Prime Minister. He doesn't have a lot of lines, and he was a little bit Manuel in Fawlty Towers — he didn't know what was going on, and so he was so perfect. I can't imagine even competing or doing anything better or different to the many choices made by anyone — it was so perfectly cast.

MENOCHET: I don’t think so — yes, it was so perfect.

There are so many rich characters, and obviously, this movie is about the G7 summit. But if you can make this the G8 summit by adding any characters you all have played in your careers into the mix, who would you most like to see take on this wild bog people situation?

MENOCHET: [points at Blanchett] Bob Dylan?

BLANCHETT: [laughs] I'd love to see what Bob Dylan would do with it. What about you?

MENOCHET: I don't know. I don't really know. I don't know.

Fair enough. Yeah, we don't wish that upon anybody — it's too much going on.

BLANCHETT: I know. I know. But I think if people go and see this movie, they will look at the next G7 summit in quite a different light.

MENOCHET: Make it popular again.

BLANCHETT: Their viewership will go through the roof.

It's free advertisement for the G7.

BLANCHETT: Exactly. That’s what we’re here to do.

Cate Blanchett Sees Similarities Between Politics and Hollywood

The dialogue in this movie is so funny, and I feel like when they're trying to draft the statement, everyone is kind of saying a whole lot of nothing all of the time.

BLANCHETT: That’s political speak, right?

Yeah, exactly! I'm curious how you sort of tackle that because it feels like a whole unique language that you're speaking all of its own. What is your approach to making that believable because I believe that they believe what they're saying is important.

BLANCHETT: But that sometimes happens to me when I read the trades. There's a whole language in the trades — even in the term “helmer.” Like, you don't use the word “director” — such-and-such is “helming” it. There's a kind of a double-speak in our industry as well that's partly military — it takes itself very seriously as well.

MENOCHET: So not to take any risk or to offend or put yourself on the line.

Absolutely. Another similarity between theater and politics.

Rumours hits theaters October 18th.

