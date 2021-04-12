Field has directed a movie since 2006's drama 'Little Children,' which is crazy when you think about it.

Two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett has signed on to star in TAR, a new drama from In The Bedroom filmmaker Todd Field that will mark the director's first feature in 15 years.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Field wrote the script, and though plot details are being kept under wraps, the story does take place in Berlin. The project is set up at Focus Features and production is expected to star in September, as Blanchett is currently filming Lionsgate's Borderlands movie under the direction of Eli Roth.

Field will produce TAR under his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions.

Image via New Line Cinema

RELATED: Carey Mulligan to Star in Romantic Drama 'Fingernails' From Producer Cate Blanchett

Field last directed the 2006 Kate Winslet-Patrick Wilson drama Little Children, which I rewatched just a few weeks ago with my brother and sister-in-law, who loved the film's observations of suburban culture, particularly with regard to the playground moms. It's kind of crazy to think that Field has made a film since then, especially given the fact that Little Children brought him and author Tom Perrotta an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay, but I know he's suffered the cruel slings and arrows of development in the interim.

Collider first told you that Daniel Craig had agreed to play Rawbone in Field's adaptation of The Creed of Violence, but it seems like that project has been pushed in the wake of Netflix's megadeal for two imminent sequels to Knives Out, so it makes sense that he's moving on and focusing on TAR.

In addition to Borderlands, Blanchett will soon be seen in Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley and the Oscar-winning director's Pinocchio movie, as well as in Adam McKay's star-studded Netflix movie Don't Look Up. Blanchett recently picked up a pair of Emmy nominations for her work on the acclaimed FX limited series Mrs. America.

KEEP READING: Every Best Actress Winner of the 21st Century Ranked From Worst to Best

Share Share Tweet Email

Kevin James to Play Sean Payton in Netflix Movie 'Home Team' About Youth Football Adam Sandler will produce the family film, which finds Payton coaching his son's sixth-grade team.

Read Next