Cate Blanchett is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the best actresses working in Hollywood today. She has won two Oscars for her leading role in Elizabeth and for playing Katharine Hepburn in The Aviator, alongside countless other nominations. Her work elsewhere has garnered her nominations for Emmys and even a Tony. She is exceptionally accomplished as an actress, even if many of her best films deserve much more praise and attention. And so, film fans could be forgiven for having missed out on one of her most understated and underrated performances. It came in 2003 with the biographical crime drama Veronica Guerin.

Blanchett plays the real-life titular character, an Irish journalist whose work in exposing the mobs of Dublin had her murdered in broad daylight in 1996. The film, directed by Joel Schumacher, is the second Hollywood film concerning her story — the first being 2000's When the Sky Falls starring Joan Allen. Blanchett's film is far more renowned than its predecessor, mostly owing to the fantastic, crusading performance of the Australian actress. Her work earned her a Golden Globe nomination, where she lost out to Charlize Theron's work in Monster, one of the best serial killer films of its decade.

'Veronica Guerin' Epitomizes Bravery and Risk-Taking

The film tells the story of Guerin (Blanchett) and how she comes to investigate the crime gangs of Dublin that have led to an epidemic of drugs hitting the streets. She befriends John Traynor (Ciarán Hinds), who begins to inform for her on the illicit drug trade and the main gangland boss, John Gilligan (Gerard McSorley). Traynor points her towards Gerry Hutch (Alan Devine) as the head of the gangland operation. This information is false and leads to Guerin being threatened, assaulted, and her family home shot at, but she powers on with the investigation like many great cinematic journalists. With the gangsters fearing that she is closing in on them, they order her killing while she is driving home from court. Her death led to a tidal shift in Ireland regarding gangland violence, with many prominent mobsters jailed as a result of their involvement in her assassination.

Blanchett Ultimately Saves 'Veronia Guerin'

Blanchett's performance binds this film together and makes it more watchable and rewatchable than it perhaps ought to be. It's a film that tells a riveting, true-life story that's been told many times but rarely in an Irish setting. Blanchett nails the accent and mannerisms of the journalist, whose courage and conviction led to arrests, legislative changes, and societal shifts that have all had a positive impact upon modern Ireland.

Blanchett's journalist is a stark contrast with how Kirk Douglas played a journalist in this classic film. Schumacher's film without Blanchett is unremarkable, but Blanchett makes it watchable and enjoyable. More fans should check Veronica Guerin because not only will the story interest and impress them, but Blanchett's performance will make them feel like they've got their money's worth.

