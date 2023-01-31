Category fraud is a common practice at the Oscars. With studios not wanting to pit two contenders from the same picture in the same category to avoid vote-splitting, they will usually campaign one in Lead and one in Supporting, regardless of whether they actually belong there.

The Fabelmans' four-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams is the latest case of category fraud. Contending in the Lead Actress category for what is arguably a supporting performance at this year's ceremony, Williams joins a long line of performers who successfully committed category fraud and received an Oscar nomination in return.

1 Michelle Williams - 'The Fabelmans' (2022)

When The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg's semi-biographical passion project, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, many believed Michelle Williams would be the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actress. The actor, already a four-time nominee, delivered a performance many called her best, and without a clear frontrunner in the category, many believed this would finally be her year.

However, Williams shocked everyone by announcing she would contend in the Lead category instead. The move made little sense; the entire movie is from Sammy's perspective, and Mitzi has no individual POV. And while she has considerable screen time, in the end, it's Sammy's story, not Mitzi's. Still, the move paid off, and Williams earned her fifth Oscar nomination, even though she has no chance of winning.

2 Daniel Kaluuya - 'Judas And The Black Messiah' (2021)

Judas and the Black Messiah was a late addition to the 2021 awards race. However, Daniel Kaluuya's performance seemed undeniable, and he instantly emerged as a frontrunner in whichever category he was placed in. With the film having two prominent characters, the studio decided to push Lakeith Stanfield for Lead Actor and keep Kaluuya in supporting.

The choice worked, and Kaluuya swept awards season, claiming trophies left and right, including the Oscar. However, Kaluuya has a prominent arc in the film independent of Stanfield's or other characters. He is one of the film's leading forces, and placing him in supporting was a blatant move to avoid competition with Stanfield. Ironically, the Oscars ignored the studio's placement and nominated Stanfield alongside Kaluuya in Best Supporting Actor.

3 Brad Pitt - 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' (2019)

Quentin Tarantino's revisionist historical comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was Brad Pitt's fourth Oscar nomination in acting. The actor co-starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the film, and many correctly guessed the studio would place Pitt in the Supporting Actor category, allowing DiCaprio to campaign as the film's sole lead.

The strategy worked, and Pitt eventually won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The choice is baffling; Pitt's Cliff Boothe spends a considerable portion of the film away from DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, starring in an individual storyline that happens separately from Dalton's. The film has two male leads of equal importance, but placing Pitt in lead would've resulted in a loss since there was no way he would've defeated Joaquin Phoenix.

4 Emma Stone - 'The Favourite' (2018)

Emma Stone might be the most egregious case of category fraud in recent memory. The Oscar-winner is one of three main characters in Yorgos Lanthimos' wicked historical black comedy The Favourite, alongside fellow Oscar-winners Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman.

Because of the film's rave reviews centering on the three actors, the studio chose to place Colman in the Lead Actress race while campaigning Stone and Weisz for Best Supporting Actress. And while the decision worked, it's ridiculous to think of Stone as a supporting role in the film. Her storyline is arguably the most prominent of the three, with Abigail being the film's leading force. Colman deserved her Best Actress Oscar, but Stone deserved to be alongside her among the Lead Actress five.

5 Alicia Vikander - 'The Danish Girl' (2015)

The 2015 race had two notorious cases of category fraud. The first was Alicia Vikander's winning performance in Tom Hooper's historical drama The Danish Girl. The Swiss actor spent the season campaigning for Best Supporting Actress, winning numerous accolades, including the Oscar.

However, Vikander is a clear lead in the film. The studio cunningly placed her in the supporting category to avoid competition with Cate Blanchett and the eventual winner, Brie Larson. Still, Vikander's placement was a topic of heated conversation throughout the season, especially because the BAFTAs and Golden Globes nominated her in the lead category for The Danish Girl and in supporting for her actual supporting work in the dystopian sci-fi taleEx-Machina.

6 Rooney Mara - 'Carol' (2015)

2015's other prominent case of category fraud was Rooney Mara. Carol is often considered among the best films of the 2010s, deservedly so; it's a sweeping, thoughtful and precise film that favors restraint in its passionate but cerebral exploration of love.

Mara's performance received acclaim from critics, with many considering her a genuine threat in whichever Oscar category she ended up in. The powers that be placed her in the supporting race to avoid competition with co-star Cate Blanchett. However, Therese is a lead role, plain and simple, and thinking otherwise is ridiculous. Mara lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar against Vikander, one of the rare cases in which it was painfully clear that the two Supporting Actress frontrunners were lead roles.

7 Julia Roberts - 'August: Osage County' (2013)

Adapted from the 2007 play by Tracy Letts, August: Osage County stars a large ensemble led by Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. Although talky, overly-dramatic and far from one of the best movies adapted from plays, August: Osage County soars on the back of its veteran and revered performers, especially Roberts, giving one of the best turns of her impressive career.

Roberts was a constant presence throughout awards season, with the studio placing her in the supporting category, allowing Streep to be the film's sole representative in the lead group. The choice is baffling, considering Roberts' Barbara has more screentime than Streep's Violet. Furthermore, Barbara is the anchor character audiences can easily relate to, especially among the film's other chaotic characters.

8 Hailee Steinfeld - 'True Grit' (2010)

The 2010s began with another case of indefensible category fraud. Hailee Steinfeld earned a richly-deserved Oscar nomination for her work in the Coen Brothers' neo-Western True Grit. However, she was in the wrong category, as her character, Mattie Ross, is the film's clear lead.

For starters, she has more screen time than Jeff Bridges, who was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscars. Secondly, Mattie is the story's catalyst and a leading force throughout. Steinfeld's age - fourteen at the time - might've played a factor in her placement, as the Academy is infamous for their reluctance to nominate younger actors in the lead categories.

9 Casey Affleck - 'The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

In 2007, Andrew Dominik was still a respected director, and his film, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, cemented him as a singular talent. The epic Western stars Brad Pitt and Casey Affleck in the titular roles, presenting a revisionist take on the classic story.

Affleck's work earned rave reviews and a nomination for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. However, he would've made more sense in Lead Actor; his Robert Ford is crucial to the film, with a clear POV, separate and distinguishable from Pitt's Jesse James.

10 Cate Blanchett - 'Notes On A Scandal' (2006)

Cate Blanchett earned her third Oscar nomination in 2007 for her complex role as the dissatisfied teacher Sheba Hart in Richard Eyre's psychological drama Notes on a Scandal. The film pits her against Judi Dench in a battle of wits, with the two actors delivering career-best work.

Although Dench competed in the lead category and Blanchett in supporting, both actors are co-leads in the film. Sheba's story is independent of Dench's Barbara, and the two characters have individual and prominent struggles that drive the plot equally. Blanchett probably wouldn't have been nominated had she been placed in the lead category, but her presence in supporting is still contentious.

