Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra were famous for their time on 16 and Pregnant and then the subsequent series Teen Mom. Having given their daughter up for adoption during their first stint on the reality series, their relationship with her adoptive parents hasn't always been the best. Especially since the adoptive parents have asked that Lowell and Baltierra stop talking about their family on social media. Brandon Davis and his wife Teresa Davis adopted Carly from the two and have seemingly done yearly visits with Lowell and Baltierra every year for them to see Carly. This year, that isn't happening and Lowell and Baltierra are not happy.

Taking to social media to talk about the lows of adoption, Lowell wrote that the two would not be seeing their daughter this year. “Adoption is wild… Being at the mercy of someone that can say no.. (I know I chose this no need to tell me!)” Lowell wrote on Instagram Stories. “I just will never understand how you say that you ‘love’ us and will always be ‘blessed’ for us.. BUT you can’t take TWO days out of your entire year to just meet up for dinner and do a park or something small? Especially when we said we would travel to YALL?!”

She went on to continue to be mad that the Davis family was not making time for them. “I know for me.. the people I LOVE and are blessed to have, I MAKE time for!” she wrote. “So now we most likely won’t see her until she’s 16… and who knows if that will even happen… Sorry I had to vent because I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that you ‘love’ and ‘care’ about us but refuse to make time… .”

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baliterra Deny Their Daughter's Adoptive Parents Take Issue With His OnlyFans Account

After posting that the meeting wouldn't happen, Lowell posted a quote on Instagram Stories that read: “‘Adoption is a beautiful thing. Oh how I often hear those words and it makes me cringe… Yes, adoption is a beautiful story. But that phrase brushes aside the heartache, the pain, and the loss that so often comes along with it.” Fans then began to speculate that the reason for this decision on behalf of the Davis family may have happened because they did not approve of Baltierra's OnlyFans account, that Lowell helps to run.

“This is nothing new or foreign to our story,” he wrote on Instagram. “There’s nothing we have done in our personal lives that has influenced this decision,” he wrote but then admitted that not getting to see Carly was disappointing. However, Baltierra also noted that the Davises were Carly's parents and that they had to trust they were doing the right thing for her. “That is the honor, privilege and gift we chose to give them when we decided that they would raise her and be her parents,” he wrote.

