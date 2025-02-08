You can never know what to expect when you find yourself on the journey of uncovering the truth. That's what MTV's highly popular reality series, Catfish: The TV Show, is about. Yaniv "Nev" Schulman leads viewers on a quest to bring couples who have only interacted online together in real life. Those first-time interactions usually break into fights and over-the-top meltdowns when they discover that the people they have been "in love" with have lied about their identities. It's a bizarre and entertaining show that stems from the 2010 documentary film Catfish, directed by Ariel Schulman and Henry Joost. The film is not as salacious as the series, but it is a fascinating documentary that starts on a mysterious tone with Ariel's brother, Nev, taking center stage with his online crush. It started with a Facebook request from an 8-year-old child named Abby Pierce, and from then on, Nev was about to go on an adventure that ended in a shocking reveal.

‘Catfish’ Is a Documentary With a Shocking, Yet Wholesome Twist

From the beginning, this documentary takes you on a ride because it begins with a wholesome tone as we follow a young man looking for the girl of his dreams. It then changes to a different film with a surprise ending that is sure to leave audiences pensive. With a 24-year-old photographer, Nev, living with his brother Ariel in New York, Henry, Ariel's friend, questions him off camera about the relationship he has online with Abby's older 19-year-old sister Megan, who lives in Michigan with her sister and her mother, Angela Wessleman. Catfish is a fascinating documentary because the audience, like Ariel and Henry, is just as interested in Nev's online relationship with Megan and the friendship he has developed with the rest of her family.

We see the remarkable paintings Abby sends him of himself as well as the few MP3 songs that Megan has recorded for him. But Nev soon discovers that those songs were taken from other performances on YouTube, and the highly skilled paintings received from Abby did not seem consistent with the drawing of an 8-year-old girl. That is when the documentary takes a surprising turn when Ariel and Henry convince him to continue the friendship he has with this family to document the first meeting between him and Megan. However, his real-life meeting with Angela takes a turn when she confesses to making up those Facebook profiles of Abby and Megan. There can only be so many feelings going through Nev as he finally hears the truth. Should he be angry, upset, or hear her reasoning behind creating these false identities?

The twist Catfish leads you into is a deceitful one, but it also holds a lot of compassion. Angela Wesselman is a woman who has struggled to openly be free of being herself—even the artwork that she sent to Nev from "Abby" was painted by herself. Her friendship with Nev awakened her love of art, and he inspired her to return to what she loved the most. Before Nev, she was met with harsh feedback on her art, so she felt that posing as an 8-year-old girl would gain more attention. It's difficult not to empathize with Angela when she goes into the reasoning behind these Facebook pages—caring for her special needs children, Angela was under a lot of stress, and Nev was her escape. He learned that Angela is a "catfish," a metaphor, described by her husband Vince, for how there are people in everyone's life who keep them alert and active.

In an interview with ABC, Angela did admit to being a master of deception, saying, "I manipulate, and it's not right... I never thought I'd become so entangled in it." She learned from her lies and admitted that she was able to open up to him about her art and share personal things about herself. That's when Nev began to understand that her intentions were not coming from a bad place. Angela was just looking for a wholesome connection outside of her mundane world. Would we feel the same if we were living in her shoes? That's what makes this documentary so raw and emotional because we each have different stress factors in our lives that prevent us from being genuine.

How Different Is the Documentary From the MTV Reality Show?