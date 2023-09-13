The Big Picture Catfish: The TV Show returns with new episodes tracking down online deceivers, offering answers and unraveling the complexity of dating in the digital age.

Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford are back to confront the show's "biggest scammers yet," with Schulman telling someone, "Whoever you're talking to has been lying."

The show is based on Nev Schulman's own experience of being deceived online, and the upcoming episodes promise to peel back the digital masks of scammers, lovers, and liars.

"When fishing for the truth, you'll never know what you'll catch." Those are the infamous words stated by Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford in the trailer for all-new episodes of tracking down deceivers in MTV's Catfish: The TV Show. The first look at the upcoming new episodes of the reality television series — set to air on the cable channel on Tuesday, October 3 — sees Schulman and Crawford looking into the program's "biggest scammers yet." The series follows people getting tricked online by posers in relationships, friendships, and even business. The longstanding show exposes the heartbreaking reality that all things, and people online, cannot be trusted.

Catfish Is Back on the Menu

Image via MTV

Catfish: The TV Show is a reality-based documentary series that seeks to track down online deceivers and provide answers to those who seek them, delving into the mystery and complexity of dating in the digital age. The first teaser for the fresh new episodes features Schulman and Crawford yet again tracking down deceivers, with Schulman telling someone, "Whoever you're talking to has been lying." Crawford then asked the special guest how much money they sent to the potential catfish.

The logline (via PopCulture.com) for Catfish: The TV Show's new episodes reads as follows: "Get hungry because Catfish is back on the menu! MTV will be serving up a new batch of the freshest caught catfish ever. Join Nev Schulman, Kamie Crawford, and other mystery co-hosts as they brave the dark waters of the internet on their quest to peel back the digital masks of scammers, lovers, and liars."

Schulman’s Own “Catfish” Experience

Image via Rogue Pictures

Schulman, who created the reality show alongside Ariel Schulman and Max Joseph, was a victim of online deceit himself. Catfish: The TV Show is based on a 2010 documentary titled Catfish, which follows then-young photographer Schulman as he sets out to meet his online beau face-to-face, only to discover the shocking truth. The documentary film was a critical success and became the inspiration behind MTV's reality show. In addition, the film Henry Joost and Ariel directed is also credited with coining the term "catfish" or "catfishing," which refers to a person who adopts a fake persona.

Joseph served as the co-host of the show but was replaced by Crawford (who served as only the guest co-host for Season 7) on the reality series' eighth season. You can watch the trailer for the show's brand-new episodes below.