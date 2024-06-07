The Big Picture Watch the exclusive sneak peek from the short film Catharsis, which debuts at Tribeca next week.

The sneak peek introduces Dr. Leechny (Marc Geller), a man who offers unorthodox help to his patients.

Catharsis is the directorial debut of Brian Logvinsky.

When it comes to short films, you have to be careful about what you give away, otherwise you won't leave much for the viewer to discover. At the same time, it's always good to tease audiences in order to lure them in. That's why the Catharsis team decided to share with Collider an exclusive sneak peek that's rigged with anticipation. The short film centers around a man who is overwhelmed by grief after the death of his mother and decides to seek help in unusual places. Catharsis is slated to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 14.

The sneak peek that we can now unveil to you introduces us to Dr. Leechny (Severance's Marc Geller), a psychotherapist who proposes he'll help his patients through unorthodox forms of healing and hypnosis. As any pseudo-scientist would do, he dismisses his patients' feelings of anxiety, depression and fear, and states he's a "surgeon of the subconscious." He's about to start a procedure, but of course, we'll have to watch the whole short film to know how it goes.

In addition to the sneak peek, the Catharsis team also shared with Collider the poster for the short film, which helps underscore the atmosphere of the production. In it, we get a pretty good idea of how Alex (Harrison Ball) is mentally. He's a shadow of himself, his head is filled with people that might not be the best influence and his mind's eye cannot see clearly — all symptoms of anxiety and depression that the pseudo-surgeon is choosing to ignore.

'Catharsis' Might Become a Breakout Title at Tribeca

Catharsis is the directorial debut of Brian Logvinsky. Despite its 17-minute run, the short film is pretty ambitious and tackles surrealism, performance art, horror and psychological terror. In an official statement, the director explained how performance art ended up becoming an integral part of the short film:

“As I began the arduous journey of making 'Catharsis,' doors began to open. Harrison Jaffee, one of my oldest friends, agreed to produce the film and connected me with Principal Dancer of New York City Ballet, Harrison Ball, who was at the time leaving the ballet to pursue acting. The universe aligned when Harrison Ball agreed to star in the film, and he became instrumental in shaping the film. His dedication, creativity, and deep understanding of the character brought a new dimension to the project.”

Aside from Ball and Geller, the cast of Catharsis also features Deborah Harry (Blondie), Jemima Kirke (Girls), Supermodel Sasha Pivovarova, Zumi Rosow & Cole Alexander (The Black Lips). Catharsis will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival next Friday, June 14. Watch the sneak peek in the player above.