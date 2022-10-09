A British medieval comedy written and directed by Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy is an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman. The film tells a coming-of-age story about an unyielding, cheeky 14-year-old girl Catherine (Bella Ramsey) who is bent on elongating her days as a free-spirited little girl at the expense of her father's desire to marry her off as a means to address his crippling debt.

Catherine, fully aware of her father's machinations indulges in all tricks she can find to ward off potential suitors, she stuffs away rags soiled with her menstrual blood so her father, Lord Rollo of Stonebridge (Andrew Scott) is unaware of her induction into womanhood. She spends her days rolling in the mud, playing with her best friend, and doing all she can to frustrate whichever suitor her father has lined up for her. Beneath the unassuming, child-like antics lies a young girl self-aware enough to introspect about the struggles for gender equality and the systemic oppression of the women folk.

Catherine Called Birdy is Lena Dunham’s second directorial outing in 2022 after she released the mildly provocative and controversial Sharp Stick earlier in the year. A director that wears many hats and never shies away from telling stories that evoke strong opinions from critics, Dunham’s Catherine Called Birdy is probably one of her more mainstream works in recent times. This medieval comedy is brought to life by a lively cast that lays bare genuine observations about the social problems of the time with a lightness and humor that belies its overall melancholy tone. We’ve come up with this convenient guide, explaining in detail the most important characters, so you know who to watch out for in this medieval comedy film. Now let's get right into it.

Image via Prime Video

Related:How to Watch Lena Dunham's 'Catherine Called Birdy'

Bella Ramsey as Catherine / "Birdy"

Image via Prime Video

Bella Ramsey plays Lady Catherine, a young girl on the cusp of womanhood who has to fend off her father's plans to marry her off to a rich nobleman as a way to clear his ever-mounting debt. Quirky, funny, yet self-aware enough to see the world through her observant yet immature eyes, Birdy endures the trials of medieval girlhood with heart and energy. She detests her father and the very idea of marriage.

Ramsey is most popular for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the television series Game of Thrones. She starred as Mildred Hubble in the 2017 BBC television series The Worst Witch. Ramsey is billed to play the lead role in the much anticipated HBO series The Last of Us.

Andrew Scott as Lord Rollo

Image via Prime Video

Fleabag star Andrew Scott plays Catherine's father, the thoroughly unlikeable Lord Rollo. Extravagant, conniving, and cunning, Lord Rollo is the medieval father who views his little girl as a commodity for exchange and sees nothing wrong with that. Unfortunately for him, he meets his match in his daughter who though young and unassuming won't sit by and watch her life auctioned away. A feckless spendthrift in his pomp, Rollo thinks he can guilt-trip his little girl into believing getting married to a wealthy man will bring tremendous benefits to the family and community when in truth the little girl can see through all of his schemings.

One of Scott’s most memorable performances was as Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Supporting Actor. His other film credits include Alice Through the Looking Glass, A Dark Place, and the science fiction horror Victor Frankenstein.

Joe Alwyn as George

Image via Prime Video

As Catherine turns down suitor after suitor, it turns out she has a crush on her handsome and comely uncle George. As far as she is concerned, he is the only good man around. Unfortunately for Catherine, she is in no position to act on her feelings and that adds another layer to her already mounting pile of frustration.

The Grammy award-winning singer cum actor is most popular for his role as Gideon Brodess in the biographical film Harriet. He also played supporting roles in the historical drama Mary Queen of Scots and the black comedy The Favorite.

Related:Listen to the Haunting "Aelis Arrives" From the 'Catherine Called Birdy' Soundtrack [Exclusive]

Billie Piper as Lady Aislinn

Image via Prime Video

Lady Aislinn is Catherine's mother and wife to Lord Rollo. According to her husband, her extravagant spending and expensive tastes are the reason the once-opulent household is on the brink of bankruptcy. Having suffered six stillbirth pregnancies, her daughter Birdy is even less keen on the subject of marriage.

Doctor Who star Billie Piper is perhaps best known for playing Rose Tyler in the sci-fi franchise. Piper was nominated for a British Academy Television Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Karen Mars in the Netflix Original series Collateral. Her other film credits include City of Tiny Lights, Rare Beasts, and the dark comedy Eternal beauty.

Archie Renaux as Edward

Image via Netflix

Whilst Catherine battles with her numerous suitors, she finds solace in her frequent correspondences with her brother Edward, who lives away from the family as a monk. They share a unique bond, and he provides the young Birdy the perfect sounding board for her woes. Archie Renaux’s most popular role is probably playing Leo Day in the BBC One miniseries Gold Digger. He also played Malyen Oretsev in Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bone. He has also appeared in Voyagers and the superhero film Morbius.

Dean-Charles Chapman as Robert

Image via Universal Pictures

While Birdy enjoys a wonderful relationship with her brother Edward, the same cannot be said about her other brother Robert who harbors plans of becoming a knight and follows more in his father's footsteps. Dean-Charles Chapman’s most recognized role remains Tommen Baratheon in the iconic HBO drama series Game of Thrones. His other performances include playing Thomas of Lancaster in the epic war film The King and Matthew Connolly in the drama film Here Are the Young Men.

Isis Hainsworth as Aelis

Image via Netflix

Aelis is Birdy’s friend and confidant who also gets married off to a nine-year-old Duke against her will. You might remember Isis Hainsworth from Netflix’s Metal Lords where she played Emily Spector. She also starred in the period romantic comedy Emma where she plays Elizabeth Martin. Her other works include Harlots, Wanderlust, and the horror drama Red Rose.

Other cast members who appear in Catherine Called Birdy include Russell Brand, Ralph Ineson, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Kaye, Douggie McMeekin, Rita Bernard-Shaw, David Bradley, Michael Woolfitt, Saskia Chana, Mimi Ndiweni, Jamie Demetriou, Bola Latunji, and Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings.