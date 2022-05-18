We’re catching the first look at the Prime Video feature, Catherine Called Birdy, in a new clip released today. If you’re a fan of Enola Holmes we have a feeling you’re going to absolutely love the mischievous and smart Lady Catherine aka Birdy in this Lena Dunham written and directed flick. Taking its story from the Karen Cushman book of the same name, the film will center on a royal young woman known as Birdy. Set in the year 1290 in the village of Stonebridge, the comedy tells the story of Birdy’s family, who are running into financial collapse due to the monetary mishandling of the family’s patriarch, Lord Rollo. Crafting a way out of debt, the Lord sees no better option than marrying his daughter off to any wealthy and available suitor. Having none of this, Birdy plans to get rid of each potential match one by one in different creative and clever ways.

The teaser reveals a Medieval world surrounding the titular heroine. Portrayed by Bella Ramsey, who Game of Thrones fans will remember as the badass leader of house Mormont, Lyanna Mormont, Birdy displays her love for all things deemed “unacceptable” by others in her village. Such actions include disobeying her parents, listening in on conversations she isn’t a part of, and overall causing massive amounts of devilment. Dunham’s writing style and directorial eye can be seen through the clip as the film will take a comedic tone to its otherwise harsh surroundings. Along with Ramsey, Billie Piper and Andrew Scott will fill out the starring cast in this old age comedy.

Along with her time appearing in Catherine Called Birdy, fans can expect to next catch Ramsey in the upcoming PlayStation game turned HBO series, The Last of Us. The show will see Ramsey starring opposite fellow Game of Thrones alum, Pedro Pascal in a post-apocalyptic tale about survival. As for Dunham, she most recently put out the comedy, Sharp Stick, which was met by mixed reviews from critics. She also has her hands busy penning a script for the upcoming HBO crime based series, Mob Queens which as of yet hasn’t set a release date. Prior to Sharp Stick, Dunham took a long hiatus from the world of directing, so it will be interesting to see how Catherine Called Birdy performs for the multi-hyphenated creative.

The year? 1290. In the Medieval English village of Stonebridge, Lady Catherine (known as Birdy) is the youngest child of Lord Rollo and the Lady Aislinn. Her playground is Stonebridge Manor, a house that, like the family, has seen better days. Financially destitute and utterly greedy, Rollo sees his daughter as his path out of financial ruin by marrying her off to a wealthy man for money and land. But Birdy, like all the great teen heroines, is spirited, clever, and adventurous and ready to put off any suitor that comes calling in increasingly ingenious ways. Her imagination, defiance, and deep belief in her own right to independence put her on a collision course with her parents. When the vilest suitor of all arrives, they are presented with the ultimate test of love for their daughter.

Eying a theatrical release of September 23 to be followed by a Prime Video premiere on October 7, Catherine Called Birdy is bound to be dropping more trailers and clips in the upcoming weeks and months. You can check out the clip and a new image below:

