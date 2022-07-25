On the heels of the announcement that the film would premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, a new image has been released for the upcoming historical comedy Catherine, Called Birdy. The new film will star Game of Thrones breakout Bella Ramsey and is written and directed by Girls creator and star Lena Dunham. The film will hit theaters on September 23 and will be available to stream on Prime Video starting on October 7.

Catherine, Called Birdy is based on the 1994 novel of the same name by Karen Cushman. It follows the story of Lady Catherine (Ramsey), who is nicknamed Birdy. She is the only daughter of a Lord who is on the road to financial ruin. In an effort to preserve his spot at the top of society, Birdy’s father begins making plans to marry Birdy off to a suitor in exchange for money and land. However, Birdy, being the free-spirited and clever young woman she is, begins making plans of her own to keep from getting married off.

In the newly released image, we get a look at Birdy acting not very 'ladylike'. We see her covered in dirt and wearing ripped and tattered clothing. Despite that, she has a huge smile on her face. One can only imagine the mischief she is getting up to in this scene.

Image via Prime Video

Ramsey is best known for her fan-favorite role as Lyanna Mormont, head of House Mormont, on HBO’s Game of Thrones. She is also starring in the highly anticipated television adaptation of The Last of Us. Catherine, Called Birdy will also star Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, and Andrew Scott.

The film is also written and directed by Dunham. She has previously written films like Sharp Stick and Creative Nonfiction, as well as created the Emmy-winning series Girls. Dunham has also directed the previously mentioned films and directed several episodes of her series. In fact, she was nominated for an Emmy twice for her directing work on Girls.

Catherine, Called Birdy is coming to theaters on September 23 and will then become available on Prime Video on October 7. Check out the image and official synopsis for the film below: