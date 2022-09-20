In 1290, Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey), also known as Birdy, is enjoying her splendid teenage years until she is forced to marry by her father. Taking place in the old days of Medieval English, Catherine Called Birdy follows Birdy, a free-spirited, quick-witted girl who lives in the village of Stonebridge. The youngest child of Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott) and Lady Aislinn (Billie Piper), Stonebridge is no longer the grand manor that the family is accustomed to. Just like their deteriorating home, Birdy’s family is far from wealthy, and gone are the days when they lived in luxury.

Desperate for money, Lord Rollo sees his daughter as an opportunity to escape poverty. The Lord intends to marry Birdy to a wealthy man in exchange for bits of wealth and flourishing land. But like the teen heroines we all know and love, Birdy isn’t letting her father off the hook that easy. Directed by Lena Dunham, the powerhouse behind the award-winning HBO series Girls, Catherine Called Birdy is a cheeky, adventurous tale of a teenage soul who’s willing to go against her parents and fight for her independence.

Here’s everything you need to know about Catherine Called Birdy.

Is There A Trailer For Catherine Called Birdy?

The trailer for Catherine Called Birdy was released by Prime Video on August 10, 2022. The clip introduces the main characters of the movie, primarily Birdy, her parents Lord Rollo and Lady Aislinn, as well as her other relatives, George (Joe Alwyn) and Robert (Dean-Charles Chapman). From the get-go, Lord Rollo immediately establishes his controlling presence as the household’s main patriarch, emphasizing that his Birdy must be married per his wishes. But with each passing suitor that has asked for Birdy’s hand in marriage, the girl sends them all off in a snap, disappointing her father even more.

Although young for her age, Birdy’s bright personality and quick wit are far beyond her years. While her level of maturity seems to annoy her father, her mother can’t help but both admire and fear Birdy. A fresh take on Medieval England, Catherine Called Birdy is a film that’s cleverly described as “old world problems, new world attitude”. It is a joyful and bittersweet celebration of girls who are trying to find their wings and spread them in the face of prejudice. After all, Catherine is called Birdy for a reason.

What is Catherine Called Birdy About?

Catherine Called Birdy is a film adaptation of the middle-grade novel of the same name. The movie’s storyline is heavily based on the novel, with both works set in 13th-century England. Winner of the Newbery Honor, the novel is a historical fiction greatly inspired by the society of medieval England, where gender, class, and communal roles were established within its people.

The novel is written in the style of Birdy’s diary, which was unusual since at the time women weren’t necessarily taught how to read and write. Through Birdy’s accounts, she narrates how her father is relentless in marrying Birdy off to a wealthy suitor in an attempt to revive their riches. Not wanting her future to be dictated by someone else, Birdy goes against her parent's wishes and experiences her coming-of-age moments as she learns how to stand her ground.

Where and When Can You Stream Catherine Called Birdy?

Catherine Called Birdy premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12, 2022. A limited release held by Amazon Studios is set for September 23, 2022. But don’t worry! The movie will be available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video on October 7, 2022.

Who’s In The Cast of Catherine Called Birdy?

Bella Ramsey stars as Lady Catherine, or our beloved Birdy. Just like the women before her, Birdy is destined to become a lady, but she begrudgingly goes through the training that’s required of her. Birdy longs to escape Stonebridge Manor for a life full of adventures, but not everyone is on board with her plan. Although she’s wise beyond her peers, she’s still a child at heart who’s trying to grasp the big world around her. Ramsey is well-known for her role as Lyanna Mormont in the groundbreaking television series Game of Thrones. She also voices the lead role in Netflix’s Hilda. She will next be seen playing the role of Ellie opposite Pedro Pascal in HBO's highly anticipated series The Last of Us, based on the acclaimed video game.

Playing Birdy’s father Lord Rollo is none other than Andrew Scott. Unabashedly greedy, Lord Rollo doesn’t hesitate to take advantage of his daughter to get his family out of poverty. Scott’s memorable roles include the deliciously cunning Jim Moriarty in the BBC series Sherlock. Another notable role is The (Hot) Priest in Fleabag, for which he was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Other famous names include Billie Piper as Lady Aislinn, Birdy’s mother. Before this project, Piper played Rose Tyler in Doctor Who and Belle de Jour in Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Starring as Birdy’s uncle George is Joe Alwyn from Mary Queen of Scots. Taking on the role of Birdy’s older brother Robert is Dean-Charles Chapman, whom you might’ve seen in later seasons of Game of Thrones. Also joining the cast is Ralph Ineson as Golden Tiger, Isis Hainsworth as Aelis, as well as Lena Dunham, and Archie Renaux in undisclosed roles.

What Was Production Like For Catherine Called Birdy?

Image via Amazon Studios

News of Catherine Called Birdy broke out in February 2021. Back then, it was reported that Dunham would be responsible for the script of the film and would also be spearheading the project as director. By the end of March 2021, casting for the movie was announced. Principal photography soon began quickly on March 30, 2021 in Shropshire, England.

Movies Like Catherine Called Birdy You Can Watch Now

The Princess: taking place in a medieval realm, a headstrong Princess (Joey King) is forced to marry a diabolical sociopath, but she refuses. As a result of her actions, the Princess is kidnapped and trapped in an isolated tower. But the Princess is no damsel in distress. Secretly trained in the fighting arts, she battles against brutal mercenaries before her suitor lays a hand on her father’s kingdom.

Enola Holmes: great minds think alike, especially if you’re siblings! The younger sister of the genius detective Sherlock Holmes, Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is a super sleuth herself. Enola plans on figuring out who her mother is but instead goes on a heart-racing adventure to London along with a runaway lord. Nothing beats a good old-fashioned Holmes-esque mystery.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children: after encountering mysterious clues leading to different realms and dimensions, Jacob (Asa Butterfield) is led to a marvelous place called Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children. But this is no ordinary home. Filled with powerful residents with extraordinary powers, Jacob must save his new friends from the danger that lurks within them.