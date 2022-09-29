For the soundtrack to Prime Video's upcoming medieval comedy Catherine Called Birdy, which stars Bella Ramsey, director Lena Dunham tapped Academy Award-nominated composer Carter Burwell, whose work includes Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and The Tragedy of Macbeth. With the movie premiering on October 7, Collider is excited to exclusively share a new track off the upcoming album, titled "Aelis Arrives."

Catherine Called Birdy follows the titular Catherine (Ramsey) as she comes of age in 1290 England and rapidly realizes that she is her parents lone bargaining chip when it comes to improving their financial standing, which they can do by marrying her off. Unfortunately, the prospective suitors range from bad to worse. Also sharing in her woes is her best friend Aelis (Isis Hainsworth), who finds herself in a similar boat, with heartbreaks of her own.

In composing the soundtrack, Burwell enlisted the Grammy-winning ensemble Roomful Of Teeth to provide the vocal performances in the film's haunting score. According to Burwell, the choice for a vocal score stemmed from a desire to "both to avoid the question of using medieval instruments and to put us directly inside Birdy’s head," adding that Roomful Of Teeth make the music "idiosyncratic and beautiful." Additionally, the album features 7 cover songs "reinterpreted in the Medieval tradition" and performed by singer-songwriter Misty Miller. The lead single, a cover of "Alright" by Supergrass and performed by Miller was released on September 23.

Image via Amazon Studios

The track, must like Aelis and Catherine's friendship in the film is equal parts wild and exciting. The performance from Roomful of Teeth alternates between more boppy moments reminiscent of adventure and a joyful cry of youth. As far as a soundtrack goes, it is unconventional to say the least, but certainly captures the ambiance and the energy of Ramsey and Hainsworth's performances.

Of "Aelis Arrives," Burwell said:

“A few weeks before recording the score to CATHERINE CALLED BIRDY, I rehearsed some of the themes with Roomful of Teeth. One of them, the Hemiola Theme, has a swinging polyrhythm that made us laugh and dance while practicing. This developed into the track ‘Aelis Arrives,’ which I love both for the tune itself and also for the memory of that rehearsal."

Catherine Called Birdy also stars Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman and Archie Renaux. The film hits Prime Video on October 7. The soundtrack will also be released by Milan Records on that day. In the meantime, you can check out "Aelis Arrives" and the synopsis for the film below: