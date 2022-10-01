While Lena Dunham worked on Girls, she was already cooking up the details of her next passion project. After reading Karen Cushman's novel entitled Catherine Called Birdy, the actress/director was set on adapting the story to the screen in a way that would be comical and relevant. The upcoming film is centered on Catherine, a girl in 13-century England that opposes her father's plan to marry her off to a nobleman in exchange for their family's reinstated wealth. In an interview with Indie Wire, Dunham said that she wanted to capture a main character that felt relatable and not necessarily the superheroine that audiences have been watching in the past few years.

"It was a time when teen heroines were almost expected to have magical powers or wield a sword. It was either ‘Hunger Games’ or ‘Twilight...That’s what they thought teenagers wanted. And this heroine doesn’t have any magical powers. She’s not having a sexy romance with an outsider. It’s not like an adult fantasy of what it is to be a teenager. It’s just what it is to be a teenager."

Given that the film is about to land on streaming, here is a detailed guide to know when and where you can hit play on this lighthearted coming-of-age tale.

Image via Amazon Studios

Related:Listen to the Haunting "Aelis Arrives" From the 'Catherine Called Birdy' Soundtrack [Exclusive]

When Is Catherine Called Birdy Coming Out?

The period film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 12, 2022. Leading stars Bella Ramsay, Andrew Scott, Joe Alwyn, and Isis Hainsworth accompanied Dunham down the red carpet and participated in the Q&A following the screening. After that, the coming-of-age story had its official theatrical release on September 23. Now, the time has come for audiences to fall in love with the outspoken main character as she looks for adventure and freedom from her hometown Stonebridge Manor. As of October 7, the film will be made available through Amazon Prime Video.

Where Can You Stream the Film?

Image via Amazon Studios

Those interested in watching this comedic depiction of the period novel must opt to either view it in theaters or have an Amazon Prime Video subscription to watch it through streaming. Amazon Prime members are automatically granted access to the Prime Video catalog as part of its goods and services. When subscribing to Amazon Prime, you will have a 30-day free trial after creating your account. Once that period expires, there will be a charge of $12.99 per month for general audiences and $6.49 for students. If you are not looking to become an Amazon Prime member but would like to watch TV shows, films, and sports, then you can pay an $8.99 fee per month to only use the Prime Video services.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Watch the Catherine Called Birdy Trailer Here

"Would I choose to die rather than be forced to marry? I do not think either option appealing." In the trailer, Catherine (better known as Birdy) is told by her father that she will have to marry. Despite this clear instruction, the girl doesn't want to play by the rules and even convinces one of her suitors that she is a vile creature and has a third ear and therefore wouldn't be an ideal match. The more she tries to evacuate from a proposal, the more her father feels hopeless and looks for a solution to their family's financial loss. As Birdy looks for ways to enjoy her life and advocate for her independence, she is determined to stand by the notion that women are enough as they are.

Related:Bella Ramsey Is Delightful and Defiant in 'Catherine Called Birdy' Trailer

More Female Coming-of-Age Period Films To Watch Next

Image via Amazon Studios

If the narrative about a free-spirited girl looking to follow her dreams instead of finding a husband seems familiar to you, then it is probably because this storyline is depicted various times in film. In case you are looking for other period stories that feature a strong female character that confronts the status quo, here are a few recommendations that fit the profile.

Emma (2020) - One of the pioneers in writing stories about women that voice their opinions and confront stereotypes is Jane Austen. Her book Emma has been adapted to the screen recently, with Anya Taylor-Joy playing the lead role. Growing up in England during the 1800s, Emma is a bright and wealthy young girl who isn't afraid to get in between her friends' love lives. That is, until she encounters herself in a matchmaking game with an ideal suitor.

Little Women (2019) - The Marsh sisters have very different goals in life. From one sibling aiming to become a published author to another wanting to settle down and have her own family, this coming-of-age drama chronicles their upbringing and growth as they pursue their dreams. Director and screenplay writer Greta Gerwig helms this adaptation with care for its original source material, without it seeming like an outdated storyline. A few of Hollywood's finest such as Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, and Timothée Chalamet are among the stars in this cherished ensemble.

Mary Shelley - Have you ever heard of the classic novel entitled Frankenstein? If the name rings a bell, then you should know that this next recommendation is related to the book's author. In the film Mary Shelley, audiences catch a glimpse of the aspiring writer (portrayed by Elle Fanning) at the age of 16 when she fell in love with Percy Shelley (played by Douglas Booth). Their relationship paves the way for Mary to come up with the gothic novel that continues to make her name memorable until this day.