“Would I choose to die rather than be forced to marry? I do not think either option appealing... or fair.”

Prime Video has finally unveiled the trailer for its upcoming movie, Catherine, Called Birdy, which stars Bella Ramsey, who portrayed Lyanna Mormont in the three final seasons of the HBO hit fantasy series Game of Thrones. Ramsey appears in the movie in the main role of young 14-year-old Catherine, or Birdy rather.

Directed and written by Emmy-nominee and outspoken feminist Lena Dunham, Catherine, Called Birdy is based on a bestselling 1994 historical children’s novel by Karen Cushman. Set in the 13th century in medieval England, the story follows Catherine who prefers to go as Birdy (Ramsey), a cunning young teenager who does her best to ward off the wealthy suitors her father, Sir Rollo (Andrew Scott), would like her to marry no matter how awful each of them is.

The trailer teases a historical comedy with an empowering feminist message that goes against the mentality of the period in which the story is set. It showcases the friction between Birdy and her father, who is adamant about having her married for his financial gain. Birdy has a clear knack for scaring off her potential suitors, one of which, played by Russell Brand, she cleverly tells that “Lady Catherine” has a third spare ear. Tomboyish and a self-proclaimed cunning girl, Birdy will go to the most creative lengths to avoid being married off.

Rated PG-13, the movie also stars in addition to Ramsey, Scott, and Brand, Lesley Sharp, Sophie Okonedo, Joe Alwyn, Isis Hainsworth, Dean-Charles Chapman, Paul Kaye, and Billie Piper. Dunham, Eric Fellner, Tim Bevan, and Jo Wallett served as producers.

Catherine, Called Birdy will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. It arrives in theatres on September 23 and later, on October 7, becomes available for streaming on Prime Video.

Check out the trailer and synopsis below: