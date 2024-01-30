Having made her screen debut at the tender age of 13 in 1957 for a film she had filmed when she was only 12, Catherine Deneuve has proven to be a natural-born star from a very early age. However, it was her collaborations with French New Wave filmmaker Jacques Demy that brought Deneuve to the spotlight and launched her impressive career.

While she has also been noted for her stunning looks, Deneuve's talents and charisma are undeniable. As such, it only makes sense that the actor has received numerous accolades over the years, including two César Awards. But which are her most memorable features and performances to date? From Indochine to Belle de Jour, we look back at the best Catherine Deneuve movies, ranked from great to perfect.

10 'Indochine' (1992)

Director: Régis Wargnier

Set against the backdrop of the colonial era in Vietnam, Indochine sees a French naval captain named Jean-Baptiste (Vincent Perez), a widowed, wealthy plantation owner of French descent (Deneuve), and Camille (Linh Dan Pham), Eliane's adopted Vietnamese daughter in a complex romantic triangle spanning different cultures. As the struggle against European imperialism spreads throughout Indochina, Jean-Baptiste and Camille must choose which side to take.

Régis Wargnier's movie is a great pick for history buffs, as it offers an accurate depiction of French colonialism. However, the film can be challenging to watch at times, as it brings to light the sexual exploitation of Vietnamese women during that period, along with other horrific events. Despite this, Indochine is undeniably a beautifully shot, well-crafted, and well-acted movie, with Deneuve's acting efforts stealing the spotlight.

9 'Dancer in the Dark' (2000)

Director: Lars von Trier

Starring pop star Björk and written and directed by Lars von Trier, Dancer in the Dark is a musical melodrama centering around a Czech immigrant, single mother, and music lover who works in a factory in rural America. Selma is losing her eyesight and must put away enough money to secure her son an operation before he faces the same tragic fate. Unfortunately, though, things go downhill when a neighbor falsely accuses her of stealing his savings.

Examining the American cultural narrative and poverty through a meticulous lens, Lars von Trier's saddening and unconventional musical is a well-built film inspired by some people's everyday struggles, even if (possibly) not the best by the controversial filmmaker. Deneuve flawlessly plays the protagonist's endearing close friend, Kathy.

8 '8 Women' (2002)

Director: François Ozon

François Ozon's 8 Women is an underrated murder mystery that surely deserves readers' attention. The story revolves around eight women trapped in an isolated cottage in 1950s France. When the body of the patriarch (Dominique Lamure) is found stabbed and murdered, and secrets and potential motives are revealed during their Christmas celebration, each family member becomes a suspect.

With an all-female cast filled with talented French actresses — including Deneuve, in one of her best performances — as the main attraction, 8 Women is a visually stunning, thoroughly entertaining musical mystery that will appeal to those who enjoyed the likes of Rian Johnson's Knives Out. It deals with themes of betrayal, family secrets, and sexuality in a captivating manner and makes for an original Christmas film (that is if you consider it to be one).

7 'The Last Metro' (1980)

Director: François Truffaut

In occupied Paris, Lucas Steiner (Heinz Bennent), a Jewish theater owner, goes into hiding and leaves control of the theater to his wife, Marion (Deneuve). However, when Marion puts up a new play and gives a chance to an upstart actor, Bernard Granger (Gérard Depardieu), the two start developing feelings for each other. Needless to say, Marion becomes torn between the two men, but things get even more complicated when she discovers that Bernard is hiding a secret.

The Last Metro is an absorbing watch that will awe those into the romance genre with its engaging storyline and the message it sends about the importance of art and democracy. François Truffaut's film drew inspiration from actor Jean Marais's autobiography and other documents by and about theater people during the occupation (via New York Times); it is heartfelt with a few moving moments, which is no wonder considering the themes it tackles. As always, Deneuve shines brightly in this captivating character study.

6 'Tristana' (1970)

Director: Luis Buñuel

The entertaining psychological drama Tristana features the talented actor as the lead with great results. Deneuve brings the titular character — a naive young woman grieving her mother's death — to life in this Luis Buñuel movie. Tristana is taken under the guardianship of Don Lope (Fernando Rey), a respected member of the community. However, when he starts taking advantage of her and she falls for artist Horacio (Franco Nero), Tristana must learn to be assertive to achieve independence from her guardian.

Tristana is undoubtedly a Catherine Deneuve essential from the early 1970s, as it is heightened by the star's incredible performance. Offering audiences a haunting analysis of sexual liberation, human connection, and power dynamics (particularly in heterosexual relationships), Buñuel's movie is among his best and most memorable and engrossing.

5 'Persepolis' (2007)

Directors: Marjane Satrapi, Vincent Paronnaud

Widely considered one of the best French language animation films of all time, Persepolis is based on Marjane Satrapi's autobiographical graphic novel of the same name. Set in 1970s Iran, it chronicles the author's (voiced by Chiara Mastroianni) troubled coming-of-age era set against the backdrop of the Iran/Iraq war and during the tensions of the political climate. Catherine Deneuve steps into the picture by voicing Marjane's mother.

Unfortunately, wars and revolutions are universally discussed topics these days, and Persepolis succeeds in highlighting the terrors and life-changing experiences of growing up in the midst of one. Nominated for a Best Animation Feature Film of the Year Academy Award in 2008, Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud's riveting movie is well worth watching for its humane narrative, hilarious comedic bits, and stunning animation.

4 'Repulsion' (1965)

Director: Roman Polanski

Although a shockingly controversial filmmaker (for whom the French government has even dropped its public support, according to France 29), Roman Polanski was a prolific professional in his field, ranking high among the best back in the day. One of Deneuve's best performances came in a horror role in the film Repulsion, where she played an androphobic woman who sinks into depression and has horrific visions when she disapproves of her sister's (Yvonne Furneaux) boyfriend (Ian Hendry).

The first English-language feature by the director is shocking, effective, and will probably have audiences biting their nails. Repulsion's uncomfortable charm lies in the compelling way it depicts a woman's sexual repression, isolation, and paranoia added to Deneuve's impeccable and believable performance.

3 'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Director: Jacques Demy

Marking Deneuve's breakthrough, this iconic, colorful and lively Jacques Demy musical depicts a middle-class girl who falls in love with a young soldier (Nino Castelnuovo) but is forced into a loveless marriage with another man (Marc Michel) after the bond both share is pulled apart due to the war.

Unlike what happens in traditional musicals, the characters' dialogue is entirely conveyed through song in Demy's film, so it is definitely not the right pick for those who aren't into the genre. Nonetheless, if one can get through that or even enjoys the musical genre, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a delightful melodrama with a touching premise and enchanting pastel-colored visuals. Furthermore, this must-see French musical has inspired plenty of well-known contemporary films, two of which are Barbien and La La Land.

2 'The Young Girls of Rochefort' (1967)

Director: Jacques Demy

Yet another Jacques Demy movie worth taking a look at is The Young Girls of Rochefort, Deneuve's second collaboration with the talented French New Wave director. In this amazing partnership, the actor plays one of two sisters who leave their small town in search of romance when hired as carnival singers.

Serving as a follow-up to The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, this feel-good technicolor 1967 comedy musical is lighthearted, dreamy, and guaranteed to appeal to those who enjoyed Deneuve's breakthrough, providing a more upbeat and joyful story for audiences to immerse themselves in; at its core, The Young Girls of Rochefort is a charming and entertaining tale of love and sisterhood, with two great performances from Deneuve and Françoise Dorléac at its center, and an engaging storyline throughout.

1 'Belle de Jour' (1967)

Director: Luis Buñuel

While the French star has landed roles in a good number of remarkable, truly unforgettable films that have helped shape cinema — particularly French cinema — Deneuve's role in Belle de Jour endures as the most iconic. In the Luis Buñel movie, a young housewife named Severine loves her husband dearly but cannot be physically intimate with him. As such, she eventually becomes a sex worker, engaging in activities in a brothel in the afternoons while remaining chaste in her marriage.

Dealing with heteronormativity, sexuality, and showcasing the contradictions of sexual purity vs. libertinism, the fascinating Belle de Jour is as much of a provocative erotic drama as it is a captivating character study. Deneuve's filmography is nothing short of incredible, so any of the films mentioned would be a great place to start. However, Belle de Jour is truly an essential among her works.

