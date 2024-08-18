Described by The Independent as "a darling of the Independent film world", Catherine Keener has established herself as a force in Independent Cinema over the last almost-40 years. She is renowned for her performances as melancholic, often flawed and emotionally unfulfilled characters and her performances have a true authenticity to them. Keener is the muse of Writer/Director Nicole Holofcener, having starred in five of her movies. Holofcener described Keener as "the person who represented me in my movies", expressing that "she's just got this lit-up face and she looks like nobody else. She's gorgeous and interesting-looking and her emotions are right on the surface".

As well as her long term collaboration with Holofcener, she has also appeared in each of director Tom DiCillo's first four films, and three films directed by Spike Jonze, it is clear that these directors saw something special in Keener and her ability to bring their vision to life. Her eclectic collaborations with interesting and differing directors paid off, as her character-driven performances earned her two Academy Award nominations for her supporting roles in Capote and Being John Malkovich. Keener continues to make captivating and eclectic choices for roles, from lending her voice to animations such as The Croods to starring in the not-yet-released Joker: Folie á Deux. One thing is clear though, that Keener is an icon, her performances are deeply affecting, funny and nuanced and if her name is attached to a project, it is guaranteed that I will be sat on the front row.

10 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' (2005)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Image via Universal Pictures.

Judd Apatow's The 40-Year-Old Virgin follows Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) who works at an electronics store who struggles to interact with women, and as the title suggests, is a 40-year-old virgin. He is mortified when the colleagues he has just managed to befriend find out that he is a virgin. In response to this discovery, David (Paul Rudd), Jay (Romany Malco) and Cal (Seth Rogan) make it their mission to get him a girlfriend and help him lose his virginity. When Andy gets a date with entrepreneur Trish (Keener), a romance develops.

There is a real kindness to Keener's character in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Trish is sweet and empathetic towards Andy and their romance is pretty lovely in this raunchy comedy. Carell plays Andy with affection and understanding, giving complexity ot his character that works well in parallel to Keener. Their scenes stand out against the backdrop of the chaotic and hilarious actions of Andy and his colleagues, particularly due to their tenderness and authenticity.

9 'Please Give' (2010)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

image via Sony Pictures Classics

Holofcener's fourth movie Please Give follows Manhattan couple, Kate (Keener) and Alex (Oliver Platt) and their teenage daughter Abby (Sarah Steele). The couple own a furniture store specializing in used modern furniture, which they buy cheaply from sellers at estate sales who do not know the true value of the items. They have also bought the apartment adjacent to their with the intention of remodeling it as soon as their tenant, the elderly and disgruntled, Andra (Ann Guilbert), dies. Plagued by a crisis of guilt triggered by the profits she makes from her business, and her recognition of the dichotomy between her own comfortable life and the homeless people in her neighborhood, Kate tries volunteering in the local community and donating to homeless individuals. She also tries befriending Andra and her granddaughters Rebecca (Rebecca Hall) and Mary (Amanda Peet) but her actions lead to unexpected consequences.

Holofcener is no stranger to reflecting on her own middle class worries in her films, exploring them with witty observation and multi-dimensional characterization. Please Give is, at its center, about imperfect characters trying to do their best in an imperfect world. Kate is frustrating, she's a self-absorbed and conflicted liberal who is so self-aware about how lucky she is that she is unable to allow herself to enjoy it. As always, Keener is skillful in bringing authenticity to her performance. Her character is unlikable, but in a way that delves into feelings of instability and loneliness that many can relate to.

8 'Into The Wild' (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn

Close

Based on the 1996 non-fiction book of the same name by Jon Krakauer, Into the Wild tells the story of Christopher McCandless, later known as Alexander Supertramp, played by Emile Hirsch in the feature. McCandless is the son of wealthy parents (Marcia Gay Harden and William Hurt) and the brother to Carine (Jena Malone), he graduates from Emory University as a top student. However, instead of starting a prestigious career, he chooses to donate his savings to Oxfam and sets out on a cross-country journey to the Alaskan wilderness in his Datsun 210. Along the way, he faces many challenges after his car is destroyed in a flood and he survives off the land, and meets interesting people like hippie couple Jan (Keener) and Rainey (Brian H. Dierker) and Ron Franz (Hal Holbrook) who he helps and who help him.

Keener plays a small but memorable role as Jan Burres. Though only present in a few scenes, her performance conveys an immense amount of emotion, not only in her dialogue, but also the feelings that can be seen in the gaps between words. Hirsch and Keener are fantastic scene partners, making it apparent the impact these people had on one another by illustrating the emotional bond forming between Burres and McCandless with tender nuance. ​

7 'Walking and Talking' (1996)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

Image via Miramax

In Holofcener's first feature, Walking and Talking Keener plays Amelia, an anxious woman who believes she is over her insecurities, until she finds out her best friend, Laura (Anne Heche) is engaged to boyfriend Frank (Todd Field). Feeling completely alone, Amelia takes a despairing look at her own life as her beloved cat is diagnosed with cancer, she spends all her free time with ex-boyfriend, Andrew (Liev Schreiber), and out of desperation dates video store clerk Bill (Kevin Corrigan) whom she calls the "Ugly Guy" to Laura. Unbeknownst to Amelia, Laura is also spiraling, as she struggles in her job as a therapist and worries that her relationship with Frank, who clearly adores her, is too comfortable.

Keener was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead for her performance as Amelia, walking and talking in her shoes with total ease. It is hard to feel as if you're not simply a fly on the wall in a character's life when they're played by Keener, her rhythm of speech and subtle but emotive expressions completely draw you in to a true sense of realism. Walking and Talking is particularly poignant in its portrayal of the friendship between Amelia and Laura, they are a constant for one another, and when their bond becomes unstable, they cannot cope. Their relationship illustrates that friendship requires compromise, care and understanding just as a romantic relationship does.

6 'Capote' (2005)

Directed by Bennett Miller

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Based on the events during the writing of Truman Capote's book 'In Cold Blood', Capote centers on the writer (Philip Seymour Hoffman) as he travels to Kansas with his childhood friend, aspiring novelist Harper Lee (Keener) to research the murder of a Kansas family for his new book. Perry Smith (Clifton Collins Jr.) and Dick Hickock (Mark Pellegrino) are arrested and charged for the murders, despite their guilt, Capote shows compassion towards them during his jailhouse interviews, forming an emotional bond with Smith.

The late great Hoffman cleaned up for his lead role in Capote during the 2006 awards season, but Keener was not overlooked in her powerful supporting role, attaining an Academy Award nomination for her superb performance. They perform a captivating duet, particularly due to the dichotomy between the two characters; Hoffman perfectly plays the egotistical self-serving Capote, whilst Keener is perfect as restrained, wise and understated Lee.

5 'Enough Said' (2013)

Directed by Nicole Holofcener

image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Enough Said centers on Eva (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), a masseuse and single mother who is worried about her daughter (Tracey Fairaway) moving away to college. When Eva attends a party with her friend Sarah (Toni Collette), she separately meets Marianne (Keener), who she takes on as a new client, and Albert (James Gandolfini), who she starts dating. She develops a friendship with poet Marianne who constantly denigrates her ex-husband to Eva. As her relationship with Albert develops in parallel, she makes the shocking discovery that Albert is in fact the ex-husband Marianne is always complaining about. Blinded by how the relationships are distracting her from her daughters impending move, Eva continues her relationships with both of them without revealing the truth. Soon, Marianne's issues with her ex-husband begin affecting Eva's relationship with Albert.

Keener is excellent as the perfectly aloof Marianne, who gives off an allure as the wealthy, poet with adoring fans and a tasteful aesthetic that Eva can't help but struggle to end that friendship, even if it is the right thing to do. In many ways, Enough Said feels like a passing of the baton to Louis-Dreyfus, who then went on to play the lead again in Holofcener's most recent feature You Hurt My Feelings.