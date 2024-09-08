Tim Burton is returning to the creepy, perverse world of everybody's favorite bioexorcist with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which hits theaters this weekend. The original 1988 film, Beetlejuice, is a zany horror-comedy classic, with a knockout performance from Michael Keaton in the titular role. Keaton gives a fearlessly gross, weird, and iconic performance that has left a major impact on audiences, but he's not the only one doing some of his best work in this movie. Catherine O'Hara portrays Delia Deetz, the matriarch of the Deetzes, the family that moves into a home occupied by the spirits of Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). Delia is an eccentric artist who makes sculptures and has a unique vision of how to design the Maitlands' home to fit the Deetzs' (her) more esoteric tastes. Although Delia is a supporting character in the film, and it can be easy for any of the cast members to be overshadowed by Keaton's big performance, O'Hara manages to shine as an understated, charming, incredibly funny player in Burton's film.

Delia Deetz is One of Catherine O'Hara's Best Roles

Close

Catherine O'Hara's talent is undeniable, and she deserves a lot more credit for the energy that she brings to every performance. From theHome Alonemovies toChristopher Guest's mockumentaries, the remarkable gift that is her performance as Sally inThe Nightmare Before Christmas, and even a small role inMartin Scorsese'sAfter Hours, O'Hara always injects a ton of life into her selected roles. However, Beetlejuice may be her best one of all.Delia is a true highlight of Beetlejuice, with a quirky dynamic that plays off of the normalcy of the Maitlands to great comedic effect. Delia enters the Maitlands home, ready and capable of making it form around her own unique vision. O'Hara has a similar impact on the movie, entering it and changing the atmosphere immediately with her confidence and humor on full display.Delia is a character who allows O'Hara to flex all of her talents as a performer, and she rises up to the task effortlessly. O'Hara's biggest films usually see her in supporting parts, but these roles always stand out as highlights, even among impressive ensemble casts. She's the heart ofHome Alone, the soul of The Nightmare Before Christmas, and she has more fun than anybody inBeetlejuice.

'Beetlejuice's "Day-O" Sequence Exists Thanks to Catherine O'Hara

Image via Warner Bros.

Michael Keaton may be the first person you think of when Beetlejuice comes to mind, but the film's most memorable, entertaining, and iconic scene doesn't involve him. The scene that is burned into all of our minds is the "Day-O" musical sequence, and that is mostly thanks to O'Hara. This scene sees Delia and Charles (Jeffrey Jones) possessed by the Maitlands. While hosting a lavish dinner party for their friends, they all break out into a delightful, mimed performance of activist, singer, and actor Harry Belafonte's recording of the Jamaican folk song "Day-O."

It's the funniest scene in the movie, and mostly thanks to O'Hara who plays the initial possession with a hilarious amount of restraint and confusion, before giving in fully to the song-and-dance. The scene reveals to both Delia, Charles, and their dinner guests that there is a real experience economy that could be born out of the odd occurrences in this haunted house. Surprisingly, the characters all eventually leave their fear and confusion behind, ultimately enjoying their spontaneous musical performance. Through her facial expressions and physicality, O'Hara fearlessly embraces the strange concept of the scene and keeps it from ever feeling awkward or stiff. But O'Hara's contributions go even further than that. According to Jeffrey Jones, who plays O'Hara's on-screen husband in the film, it was actually her idea to deviate from the original R&B song choice into something with more life. We would never have gotten the greatest scene in the movie if not for O'Hara's involvement.

Catherine O'Hara is Bringing More Laughs and Thrills in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

O'Hara had a great time working on the original Beetlejuice, and in an interview with the Sydney Herald, explained that Burton recaptured that energy with the sequel, saying: "That first Beetlejuice set was just so loose and fun and silly and exciting and creative, and Tim wanted to get that back, and he did." O'Hara also met her husband, Bo Welch, on the set of Beetlejuice, making it an especially meaningful place for her to return to after all these years. Welch is a production designer who worked on the film, as well as many other well-known projects, including Burton's Edward Scissorhands and Batman Returns. In Collider's interview with O'Hara and Jenna Ortega promoting the new film, O'Hara expressed excitement about returning to Beetlejuice. She explained how Delia really occupies her own world in the sequel, leaving a lot of room for O'Hara to explore the character in exciting, creative ways.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is in theaters now, so fans of Delia Deetz and all the wonderfully weird characters of this movie will be treated to an all-new story about this family, and it's safe to say O'Hara will be a highlight yet again.

Beetlejuice Release Date March 30, 1988 Director Tim Burton Cast Alec Baldwin , Geena Davis , Annie McEnroe , Maurice Page , Hugo Stanger , Michael Keaton Runtime 92 minutes Writers Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson , Warren Skaaren

Beetlejuice is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max