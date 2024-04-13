A criminally underrated but beloved star of film and television, the great Catherine O'Hara has been entertaining audiences for nearly fifty years. As a member of Second City Toronto, O'Hara joined the SCTV series in 1976. She appeared in 50 episodes from then until 1979, returning for a second stint in 1981 to 1983 for an additional 28 episodes. Known for her impressions, SCTV distinguished O'Hara as a rising female star in the comedy world dominated by men.

Audiences know and love her for her memorable onscreen and voice roles across the decades, working with filmmakers like Christopher Guest, Tim Burton, Jon Hughes, and Dan Levy. She's the voice of several animated characters from features like Frankenweenie, Elemental, The Addams Family, and Over the Hedge. Her name is attached to big-named projects like Argylle and the upcoming season two of The Last of Us. From her famous red hair to her expressive voice, O'Hara is a force on the big and small screens, and these are her best movies and shows.

15 'Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice' (2024)

Appeared as Delia Deetz

Lydia Deets (Winona Ryder), now a successful television host of her own paranormal series, must return to her small Connecticut town with her step-mother, Delia (O'Hara), and her daughter, Astrid (Jenna Ortega), to bury her father. As the women arrive back in town, Lydia is forced to confront her past with the ever-so-charming Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), who is soon up to his old tricks while trying to avoid his former flame who is on the hunt for him.

O'Hara returns as the eccentric Delia Deets in the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, reuniting with familiar faces as well as new ones in this zany follow-up to Tim Burton's hit '80s film. Despite it being several years since the first film, O'Hara reprises her role with perfection and effortlessly revives Delia with her overly dramatic tendencies and weirdly wild style. She also has a few sentimental moments with her step-daughter, revealing a more emotional element of the women's relationship which was non-existent in the first film.