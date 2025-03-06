You might stare in awe at the pomp and circumstance around the Oscars ceremony that celebrates the film industry, but the grandstanding nature can be excessive. Best Actor winner Adrien Brody yapped away at the mic, but the trio of winners for Best Sound got played off the stage. The "In Memoriam" segment not only had major omissions, like Michelle Trachtenberg, but the baroque decision for the orchestra to play Mozart's "Lacrimosa" upsurged the gloominess. Moments like these leave room to poke fun at the ceremony. For Your Consideration did just that as a satire on Hollywood written by Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy. The dry humor begins with Catherine O’Hara’s faded actress, who suddenly thinks she might be getting her first Oscar nomination, and the downside of the awards buzz soon follows this sudden brush with fame.

What Is ‘For Your Consideration’ About?

Marilyn Hack (O’Hara) constantly reminds strangers of other famous actors rather than being remembered for the parts she did play. Her newest role in the low-budget drama, Home for Purim, doesn’t look remarkable until a rumor circulates from leaked footage of the set that declares Marilyn’s performance could be Oscar-worthy. The 1940s-set melodrama about a Jewish family with Marilyn as the dying matriarch seemingly becomes the role of a lifetime for the actress. Her two costars then hear they might be getting nominated too, and very soon, the cast, crew, agents, and producers get caught up in Oscar fever over an indie film that isn’t even completed yet.

For Your Consideration is not a mockumentary like what Guest and Levy first did with 1996's Waiting for Guffman, then went on to do with their iconic, dog show-set Best in Show and A Mighty Wind which tackled folk music bands. That doesn’t make this comedy about the Oscars any less funny. The ensemble of ridiculous characters on and off the set of Home for Purim is a reunion of returning actors from those previous comedies, who can be eccentric or vain as fame gets into their heads.

‘For Your Consideration’ Pokes Fun at Hollywood