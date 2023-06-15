Hard Cell’s Catherine Tate has opened up about her return to Doctor Who. In a recent interview with The One Show (as reported by The Radio Times), Tate revealed she didn’t think a reunion with former co-star David Tennant would be possible, jumping on the opportunity to appear in the upcoming 60th anniversary specials.

In the interview with the British chat show, Tate expressed her joy in reprising her role as Donna Noble in the sci-fi series. “Oh gosh, of course it was [a yes]. Absolutely a no-brainer,” Tate (Rally Road Racers, The Nan Movie) said of her decision to return. She confessed that neither she nor Tennant (Good Omens) believed the opportunity would come again for them to work together on the show. “I don't think David and I thought for a second we'd ever get another bite of those cherries. And we did.” She went on to add that despite the years that have passed since her 2010 special appearance, working with Tennant again was easy. “And it was like, I think for the both of us, it was like slipping into old slippers," she said.

Tate first appeared in Doctor Who as the Tenth Doctor’s companion in 2006 in the final scene of Season 2. Whilst she also appeared in the Christmas special that year, it wasn’t until Season 4 that she returned as Donna Noble (later Donna Temple-Noble). Tennant’s first return to the series after his stint as the Tenth Doctor was in 2013 for the show’s 50th anniversary, which also saw Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie, Catherine Called Birdy) return as the episode’s Bad Wolf after her role as Rose Tyler. Tennant also returned briefly to the series as the Fourteenth Doctor, a role he will play again in the specials. The news that she and Tennant would be returning after almost fifteen years apart came last month, when the three anniversary specials for the show’s sixtieth birthday were first announced, set to air later this year. A trailer released at the same time revealed the specials would be titled ‘The Star Beast,’ ‘Wild Blue Yonder,’ and ‘The Giggle.’

Image via BBC

RELATED: David Tennant Admits He Needed to Return to 'Doctor Who' Before He Was "Too Old"

Who Else is Returning to Doctor Who?

Tate and Tennant will not be the only actors to return to Doctor Who. A few weeks ago, it was announced that Bonnie Langford (East Enders, 42nd Street - The Musical) would be returning as Mel Bush in an upcoming installment of the series. Langford not only played the companion of the Sixth Doctor (Colin Baker), but was also one of the very few companions who also travelled with a second Time Lord. In Langford’s case, this was the Seventh Doctor played by Sylvester McCoy (The Munsters, Necronomicon). Last May, it was also announced that Game of Thrones' Indira Varma would also be returning as Suzie. Varma first appeared in the Doctor Who spinoff Torchwood, and will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming season.

BBC’s Doctor Who focuses on the adventures and challenges faced by the Doctor, an extraterrestrial human-like being. With the aid of his iconic time-travelling police box known as the TARDIS, the Doctor works to save the world. The science-fiction series first aired from 1963 to 1989 with William Hartnell in the original lead role, with Tennant taking over as the Doctor during the series’ 2005 revival. Ncuti Gatwa (Barbie, Sex Education) has now taken over the role as the Fifteenth Doctor, making his first appearance later this year with the fourteenth season officially airing next year.

The three 60th Anniversary Doctor Who specials will air in late 2023. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for the specials below: