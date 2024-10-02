This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Catherine Tate and Joe Morton have found their next project. According to Deadline, the pair have joined the cast of Going Dutch. The upcoming television comedy will be centered around Colonel Patrick Quinn (Denis Leary), a decorated officer who will be transferred to a low-activity base on the other side of the world after delivering an offensive, unfiltered rant. Besides starring as the protagonist of the story, Leary will also serve as an executive producer for Going Dutch. The series will be produced by FOX Entertainment. The project will be centered around Quinn's techniques for bringing military discipline to a base that prefers recreational activities.

Joe Morton and Catherine Tate have found themselves involved with very interesting projects before joining the cast of Going Dutch. Tate recently reprised her role as Donna Noble in the special Doctor Who episodes released to celebrate six decades of the television giant entertaining audiences from all over the world. Morton was recently seen as Silas Stone in the DC Extended Universe, with the character trying to save his son's life through a process that would eventually turn the young man into Cyborg (Ray Fisher). The stage has been set for Tate and Morton to bring the best of their comedic talents to Going Dutch.

In Going Dutch, Joe Morton will portray General Davidson, someone who's had a heated rivalry with Leary's Colonel Patrick Quinn for an extended period of time. Tensions will rise once Davidson gains better positions of power due to how he doesn't say no to anything. At the same time, Quinn will be suffering the consequences of speaking up to defend his questionable beliefs. Tate will step into the shoes of Katja Vanderhoff, the charismatic woman with a PhD in intersectional feminism. Vanderhoff will also be introduced as the head of the city’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as the owner of a brothel.

The Supporting Cast of 'Going Dutch'

Going Dutch will also feature performances from very talented comedic actors. Danny Pudi, Laci Mosely, Hal Cumpston and Dempsey Bryk will also be seen in the series. Pudi is famous for his role as the lovable Abed Nadir in Community, with the actor set to reprise the part in the upcoming movie that will follow the narrative established in the series. Taylor Misiak is set to play Captain Maggie Quinn in Going Dutch. The character will be revealed to be Colonel Patrick Quinn's estranged daughter.

A release date for Going Dutch hasn't been set by Fox Entertainment. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.