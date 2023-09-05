The Welsh Oscar-winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has established an interesting career in film, TV, and Broadway throughout the years, proving herself to be a very talented actress of her generation. Before achieving success in the film industry, Zeta-Jones was, at age 11, a tap dance champion and left home shortly after her 15th birthday to appear in West End musicals.

Mostly known for her astounding work in Chicago and acclaimed films like Traffic, Zeta-Jones remains a well-known face today, with one of her earliest projects being the Tim Burton Netflix hit series Wednesday, where she brings the iconic Morticia Addams to life. Even though the charming star's film debut was in 1001 Nights (1990), she rose to fame by appearing in the action film The Mask of Zorro (1998). These are some of her best movies to date.

10 'Red 2' (2013)

In Red 2, Frank Moses, a retired CIA agent played by iconic action hero Bruce Willis, brings together his unlikely team of elite operatives once again to embark on a global mission to locate a missing portable nuclear device.

The star plays a Russian secret agent named Miranda Wood in Dean Parisot's second installment to the crime action comedy franchise, which is arguably a much weaker installment than the first one that came out in 2010. Still, even though it had the potential to be a greater film, Red 2 is watchable, providing audiences with entertainment nonetheless.

9 'Ocean's Twelve' (2004)

Set three years after pulling off one of the biggest heists ever in Vegas, Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) 11-strong crew now find themselves being tracked down by enraged casino boss Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), stopping at nothing to get his money back. In order to make it without going to jail, the team must pull off another meticulous plan.

Zeta-Jones is a Europol Detective who is working in the "Bulgari case" in Steven Soderbergh's movie. While Ocean's Twelve does not add much to the original, it is still a harmless movie with well-known faces that will likely still offer viewers a fun time in front of the screen, even if it is hardly the best of the franchise.

8 'No Reservations' (2007)

Scott Hicks' fun romantic comedy, No Reservations, depicts the challenging bond between the intimidating and intense master chef Kate Armstrong (Zeta-Jones) and brash sous-chef (Aaron Eckhart), who steps into Kate's life when she finds herself forced to become the guardian of her young niece (Abigail Breslin).

While far from being a groundbreaking romance film, No Reservations still manages to grab audiences' attention, especially those who enjoy the rom-com genre. The star's performance in the film as a short-tempered and perfectionistic chef is believable, and Kate is arguably among her best characters.

7 'Intolerable Cruelty' (2003)

Directed by the beloved Coen Brothers, Intolerable Cruelty is perhaps the most mainstream and conventional of the filmmaker duo's unforgettable films. The romantic comedy features George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones as two characters who match wits and fall in love, despite being on opposite sides of a divorce case in Beverly Hills.

Audiences can expect a hilarious time in front of the screen in this intriguing battle of the sexes, which is often considered to be one of the most underrated works by the Coen Brothers. Witty and amusing, Intolerable Cruelty is a screwball comedy that will steal some chuckles from viewers.

6 'The Terminal' (2004)

Upon being refused entry to the United States, a man from Eastern European (played by national treasure Tom Hanks) is stranded in the terminal of New York's John F. Kennedy Airport while also being unable to leave the nation due to a military takeover. To make the situation even more interesting, he ends up falling for Zeta-Jones' flight attendant.

Steven Spielberg's comedy-drama features great acting efforts from both actors and delivers feel-good humor throughout, even though it can also be a slightly touching and delicate movie. While cheesy at times, The Terminal is still worth the watch for its thought-provoking character study.

5 'Side Effects' (2013)

In Side Effects, a socialite named Emily Taylor (Rooney Mara) crashes her car into a wall in what appears to be a suicide attempt after her husband Martin (Channing Tatum) had served his four-year prison term for insider trading. Surprisingly, none of the medicines that Jonathan Banks (Jude Law), her appointed doctor, prescribes works.

The star plays a secretive psychotherapist in this clever medical thriller and disturbing portrait by StevenSoderbergh, which provides audiences with a powerful message on commercialism. Featuring strong performance and a great, nail-biting narrative, the stylish film is overall chilling and intriguing.

4 'High Fidelity' (2000)

The 2020 series remake starring Zoë Kravitz understandably captured many audiences' attention. However, the original High Fidelity, starring John Cusack and directed by Stephen Frears, remains a fan favorite. In this well-known dramedy, a record store owner and compulsive list maker recounts his top five breakups, which include the one in progress.

With a talented ensemble cast and an engaging premise, High Fidelity shines a light on the power of music, which is often resorted to as a healing tool. It is both funny and witty, with an amazing soundtrack to match. What's more, the actress stars as Charlie Nicholson, one of Rob's exes, in the film.

3 'The Mask of Zorro' (1998)

Having premiered in the Summer of 1998 and starring Antonio Banderas, The Mask of Zorro was both a critical and commercial success. Set in 1821 Spain, the film portrays a mysterious Western avenger who protects the Mexican peasants and commoners of Las Californias.

While the movie was a success for the titular lead, Zeta-Jones' career grew in popularity when the compelling film was released, and understandably so. The star stepped into the shoes of the charming Elena, bringing the character to life flawlessly while sharing a hypnotic chemistry with Banderas. No doubt, The Mask of Zorro is worth checking.

2 'Traffic' (2000)

Although Chicago is the feature that truly showcased the actress' exceptional skills, her highest-rated film is actually Traffic. In this modern thriller once again directed by Soderbergh, a conservative judge (Michael Douglas) is appointed by the President to lead America's intensifying war against drugs. In the meantime, he discovers that his teenage daughter (Erika Christensen) is a crack addict.

On top of its gripping and enthralling narratives — three different intertwined stories — Traffic undoubtedly features some incredible acting, particularly from Benicio del Toro, as well as astounding filmmaking, making for an undoubtedly great pick for anyone who enjoys the genre.

1 'Chicago' (2002)

The movie that gathered Zeta-Jones the most attention was undoubtedly Chicago, a musical set in the 1920s and based on a true story that depicted two murderers (Zeta-Jones alongside Renée Zellweger) who found themselves in jail while awaiting trial.

Directed by RobMarshall, starring RichardGere and the talented Queen Latifah in addition to the other talented leads, Chicago is a worthwhile film with one of the star's strongest performances — she even earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her efforts. It is engrossing, well-written, and undeniably superbly choreographed, with an incredible soundtrack to match.

