Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Morticia Addams in Wednesday, Tim Burton's new live-action Netflix series based on The Addams Family, Collider has learned.

Created by Smallville duo Al Gough and Miles Millar, who also serve as showrunners, Wednesday is a comedic, supernaturally-infused coming-of-age series that follows the teenage girl's years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the town, and solve a mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new relationships at Nevermore.

Rising star Jenna Ortega (Yes Day, You, Scream) will play Wednesday Addams, while Zeta-Jones will recur as her mother, and as Collider exclusively revealed last week, Luis Guzmán will recur as Wednesday's father, Gomez Addams.

Burton will make his TV directing debut with the eight-episode series, which hails from MGM Television. Burton will also executive produce alongside Andrew Mittman of 1.21, Jonathan Glickman of Glickmania, Steve Stark, Kayla Alpert, Gail Berman and Kevin Miserocchi of the Tee and Charles Addams Foundation, as well as Gough and Millar.

Zeta-Jones won an Oscar for her turn as Velma Kelly in the 2002 musical Chicago, which won Best Picture. She also shined in another Best Picture nominee -- Steven Soderbergh's ensemble drug drama Traffic. More recently, the Welsh actress played Olivia de Havilland in FX's Feud and Griselda Blanco in the Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother, in addition to co-starring in the Fox series Prodigal Son. She's represented by UTA and Independent Talent Group.

