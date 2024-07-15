The Big Picture Get ready for Catnado, a thrilling movie featuring adorable felines turning into deadly killers from the sky.

Various directors bring different stories of people facing cat catastrophes in segments like "Of Cats and Men."

Following Sharknado's success, Catnado offers a fun, gory experience for genre fans, arriving in 2024.

Cat lovers, here’s a movie for you, starring some of the most adorable felines on the planet, but not in the way one would imagine. Wild Eye Releasing has unveiled the first trailer for Catnado, an anthology movie following different "cat"-astrophes, helmed by various directors. The movie is in a similar vein to the Sharknado franchise and will take audiences on a ride unlike any other if the new trailer is anything to go by.

The trailer lays out the idea with a hilariously over-the-top voiceover saying cats are God’s little creatures, who could bring you joy and happiness, but they can also be killers, waiting for a day to make their move, as we see a tornado bringing in numerous cats, who descends from the sky and start attacking humans. The ridiculous trailer gives an insight into various stories as one woman frantically tries to describe the onslaught of furry felines.

What Is ‘Catnado’ About?

While most details about the campy horror thriller are under wraps, it is expected to showcase different stories of people who have been through the catastrophe of cats raining from the sky. The anthology consists of various segments including, "Of Cats and Men," "The Catburglar," "Nightmare at 10000 Feet," "Apocalypse Meow," "Cosmic Catnado," and "Stormwindow Crimes and Felines." The amusing segment names give us some insight into what to expect. The story follows a group of individuals who are hell-bent on stopping this feline fury. The synopsis reads:

“The world faces a horrific onslaught of tornadoes, each unleashing hordes of enraged and deadly cats upon humanity! As chaos reigns, a disparate group of individuals have one mission: to stop this feline fury. But against such odds, and with only one life to spare per person, their battle becomes a cat-astrophic struggle for survival."

After the success of the Sharknado franchise, fans of the sub-genre have gotten a chance to delve into other similar concepts with features like Clownado and Monsternado, which have proven successful over time. Catnado seems to be another fun, gory feature that will have the attention of genre fans for sure. It features an ensemble including Erica Rowell Green, Joshua G Otto, Blair Kelly, Serena Salieri, and Tucky Williams, among others. The segments are directed by Donald Farmer (Shark Exorcist), Curtis Everitt (No One Here), and Alaine Huntington (Across the Sky). Also directing are Kelly, James M. Myers, Melvin Pittman, Tim Ritter, Jerry Williams, and Logan Winton.

Catnado will be unleashed on VOD and DVD on October 22, 2024. You can check out the new trailer above.