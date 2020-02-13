‘Cats’ Will Prowl Onto Digital HD on March 17th; Bonus Features Revealed
If you didn’t see Cats in theaters (and judging by the box office, you probably didn’t), we now know when you’ll get the chance to take in this one-of-a-kind experience from the comfort of your own home. Universal Home Pictures Entertainment announced today that Cats will be available to purchase on Digital HD on March 17th, with the Blu-ray and DVD release of the film following on April 7th.
Contrary to earlier reports, there is not a director’s commentary from Tom Hooper included in the bonus features, but there are a bevy of behind-the-scenes featurettes that delve into how this horror-show of a movie musical was made. There’s a featurette on how the actors sung, danced, and acted for live performance in front of the camera, a look at the making of the “Macavity” musical number featuring Idris Elba and Taylor Swift, and even a featurette on the extremely odd scaling up of the sets to reflect the cat-sized humans.
Cats is certainly one of the biggest blunders in recent memory, as Universal ended up scrapping a planned awards run for the film once incredibly harsh reviews started flooding in. The film only managed to pull in $73.6 million at the box office, but I will say it has amassed a certain cult following of people going back two, three, four times over to take it all in—albeit probably not for the reasons Hooper and Co. had imagined.
Check out the full list of Cats bonus features below.
BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™️, DVD and digital:
- Making Music – Andrew Lloyd Webber conceived this iconic musical almost 40 years ago. The stars of CATSwill talk about the maestro’s artistry and how his music has stood the test of time.
- Singing Live – Hear from the star studded talent and filmmakers as they explore what it was like to sing, dance, and act for live performance in front of the camera.
- Cat School – Enroll in animal academics at Cat School. Step behind the scenes and watch as the cast speak about their experiences learning how to move and embody their roles as felines.
- Making Macavity – Navigate your way through an immersive 360º video as the conniving cat duo, Idris Elba and Taylor Swift, master the iconic “Macavity” musical number.
- 9 Lives: The Cast of Cats – Get whisked away into the biggest numbers in CATS. Watch as our A-List cast enjoy their time on set among some rich, colorful worlds that the filmmakers brought to life at Leavesden Studios.
- The Dancers – Come along as we meet some of the world renowned, most talented dancers of CATS with host “Frankie” Hayward of the London Royal Ballet.
- The Art of Dance– Andy Blankenbuehler choreographs stories that leave his audience wanting more. Watch as he was able to make dance a language in and of itself for the cast of
- Scaling Up – The world ofCATSis scaled 2.5 times to that of our human perspective. Tom Hooper and his team describe the challenges they faced as they created a larger than life reality.
- A Director’s Journey – Listen to the cast and crew as they share how director, Tom Hooper, truly captured lightning in a bottle throughout this film.
- A Little Magic
