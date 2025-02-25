With the release of Oz Perkins' The Monkey, based on Stephen King's short story by the same name from the 1985 collection Skeleton Crew, there's just bound to be a resurgence of interest in the lesser-known adaptions of the writer's works. Cat's Eye, which came out the same year Skeleton Crew was published, is one such project that could certainly be revisited. In the lists of many of King's screen adaptations, this film, directed by Lewis Teague, wouldn't ever appear at the top as "the best of the best" — because it isn't. Be that as it may, it is still a very enjoyable outing, especially looking back at the film now, after myriads of not-so-great screen versions that didn't really manage to capture King's trademark tone right. It definitely works to Cat's Eye's advantage that, in this case, Stephen King actually got on with writing the screenplay himself.

King Mixes Three Stories That Have Mobsters, Deadly Pigeons and a Troll-Hunting Cat