In 1981, Andrew Lloyd Webber - for some godforsaken reason - thought it would be a cute, clever, and fun idea to write a musical based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry book, Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats. Who knows what The Phantom of the Opera composer was thinking but - even stranger - the musical became an overnight hit, celebrating a Broadway run of nearly two decades. Then, in an even more bizarre and bonkers decision, filmmaker Tom Hooper jumped on-board with Universal’s adaptation of the stage production in 2019, bringing the story of the Jellicle cats and their weird death ball to the big-screen. The movie is one of the most memorable titles of the last decade, but for all the wrong reasons. However, if you haven’t seen the pure nightmare fuel film, you’ll want to head over to Netflix before it leaves Netflix on January 15.

Is Cats terrifying? Will it haunt your nightmares? Will it give your sleep paralysis demon a run for its money - or possibly even replace it? The answer to all these questions is a resounding “yes”. We won’t lie to you, the almost two-hour-long movie is difficult to get through, but just think of the cultural phenomenon that you’ll be a part of! The storyline centers around - you guessed it - cats. You’ve got Rum Tum Tugger, Grizabella, Munkustrap, Munkustrap and then … Victoria the White Cat - although this writer’s personal favorite name is Bustopher Jones. Anyway, they’re all names that your eccentric aunt who wears the bedazzled cat sweaters would give to the members of her feral hoard of tiny beasts.

Dubbing themselves “The Jellicle Cats”, the group is a wily bunch filled with different personalities who dance the night away on the streets, causing a ruckus in the neighborhood. New to the group is Victoria (Francesca Hayward) the White Cat, who is learning the ropes on this, the most auspicious of the Jellicle nights. Forr you see, it’s the Jellicle Ball and this means that the group of felines will be choosing one of their own to leave their level of being and move on to the Heaviside Layer. Yes, it sounds like death because it symbolizes death//rebirth. So, the Jellicle Ball is truly one hell of a party.

The Wildest Part About ‘Cats’

Beyond the storyline and the terrible effects (which we’ll get to in a minute), the craziest part about Cats is the voice cast that said, “you know what, hell yes”. The ensemble consists of the talented names of Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen, Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo and more. But, we’d guess that if they knew what the finished product would look like, many of these stars would have said, “absolutely not” when their agents asked them if they’d want a role in the adaptation. There was a lot going on with the visual effects that ended up biting Cats in the butt (kind of literally), specifically mixups like Dench’s hand appearing as a human hand with a wedding ring and not a feline paw. Even without the glitches and mistakes, the final product is truly terrifying and will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Now that you’re completely sold on watching Cats, head over to Netflix to stream it before it prances off to the Heaviside Layer on January 15.

Watch On Netflix