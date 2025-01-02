If you’ve ever wanted to witness the cinematic fever dream that is Cats, your window of opportunity is rapidly closing. The movie musical that made other musicals decide to hide the fact they were musicals in trailers will be leaving Netflix at the end of January, and honestly, it’s hard to imagine a more chaotic way to kick off the new year than by diving into the gigantic feline fiasco.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway sensation, Cats was directed by Les Misérables' Tom Hooper and features an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, but James Corden. Despite all that, everything went wrong with the film and it is considered one of the worst films ever made.

Cats baffled audiences and critics alike with its bizarre CGI-human-cat hybrids, off-kilter storytelling, and peculiar tone that seemed to defy any logical explanation. The "digital fur technology" made headlines—and nightmares—upon the film’s release, and who could forget the infamous "uncensored" version rumours that sent the internet gaga? Release the butthole cut, we say. Despite being marketed as an Oscar contender before its release, Cats bombed spectacularly at the box office, grossing just $75 million globally against its $95 million production budget. It also racked up a litterbox full of Razzie Awards, including Worst Picture. Meow.

How Bad is 'Cats'?

Collider's review of the movie pulled no punches, in a D- review, labelling it a disaster and a "descent into madness".

Then there’s the Digital Fur Technology™, and if I were in charge of a studio, I would do everything in my power to make sure Hooper never gets close to a film that requires visual effects. There are some shots where the technology “works” in that “works” means, “Yes, this is a believable version of a human-cat hybrid that will still haunt my dreams.” But overall, the VFX still look atrocious like a human face superimposed onto lithe cat bodies. That’s not to mention the terrible compositing work so that no one looks like they’re actually in the space they’re inhabiting or sharing space with other characters All of these shortcomings are compounded by Cats being a terrible musical. It has no musical themes, the plot is nonexistent, and most of the characters are jerks who like singing about what giant jerks they are. To make Cats into a movie requires far more finesse and craft than Tom Hooper could manage on his best day, and he did not have a best day while making Cats.

Cats is streaming on Netflix now, until the end of January, should you hate yourself enough to have a look.