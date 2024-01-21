The Big Picture The cast of Cats was mostly excellent, with Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Sir Ian McKellan giving fine performances.

The film rightly focused on professional dancers, who added energy and authenticity to the dance-heavy musical.

Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo stood out as the saving graces of the film, delivering standout performances and adding depth to their roles.

Talking about all that went wrong with Cats, the 2019 film adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, is just treading old ground at this point. We don't need another article on the internet about how it failed as an adaptation of the beloved production and as a film people could simply enjoy. We don't have to go over how it traumatized Lloyd Webber or how they severely overworked their visual effects team and threw them all under the bus afterward. Don't get me wrong, it's fun to rip on this film; but when all the laughter dies down, what many feel about this movie is crushing disappointment. The one strength of the film that can't be dismissed is the cast who were forced into those motion-capture suits, the ones who make the soundtrack a tolerable listen, and who, next to the VFX team, I feel the most sympathy for.

It didn't have to be this way. With some more creative vision, a better idea of why the original show worked, and a different director, we could've gotten a decent movie out of Cats. It's not like even trying anything with the source material is a bad idea — it's a very popular musical. It's weird and conceptual, of course, audiences love it. And there was an audience for this movie right up until the first trailer was released. As soon as people saw what the movie would look like, all the optimism about it was gone, but you can't say the same about the cast list.

The Cast of 'Cats' Is Mostly Great

In a few, or more accurately two cases, the cast is just as much a part of the collective joke that was made out of the movie, but what people remember more is how everyone was made to look. The cast on its own, however, was mostly excellent. I know what you're going to say, when talking about the cast of Cats one would be quick to point out Rebel Wilson and James Corden's performances. However, Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones (you're just going to have to get used to these names) are relatively minor characters in the original show. They both get one song and, in reality, barely contribute. If Wilson and Corden were simply given the roles as originally written, and not a bunch of shoehorned, unfunny bits throughout the movie, no one would have an issue.

As for the rest of the stunt casting decisions — Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Sir Ian McKellan — they were all at the very least fine. They're serviceable performers, submitting to the madness of this film, and you can respect them in the times when they didn't. However, the best performers were the ones that didn't get that much attention, along with two significant highlights.

'Cats' Rightly Focused on Professional Dancers

For as many misguided choices that were made in this film's production, there's one that they managed to get right: there are a lot of professional dancers in this cast. Pretty much everyone in this cast who isn't an A-List celebrity comes from a ballet company or is primarily known for their dancing. This includes the debuting Francesca Hayward, Robbie Fairchild, and Steven McRae, among many others. This is important because Cats is a dance-heavy musical; apart from the odd iconic ballad, the dancing is the main attraction. "Skimbleshanks The Railway Cat," where McRae does a high-energy tap number on train tracks is a highlight of the film for that reason.

This shows an odd amount of understanding of what the true appeal of the original production i. That's why, in the original show, most of the cast were wearing leotards and legwarmers. You need people who can dance for the majority of the cast, more than you need strong singers, though, of course, both are preferable. They scouted from the right places. Who better to do Victoria's ballet than a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet? If more of that insight was had in the production of this film, we could've all been happier for it.

Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson Are the Saving Graces of 'Cats'

There were two names on the poster that went above and beyond the rest; two actors who, above all, made me wish Cats was a better movie, so we could more thoroughly appreciate their performances. Jennifer Hudson as the washed-up diva cat Grizabella, and Jason Derulo as the charismatic Rum Tum Tugger. We all would've understood if a performance was phoned in for this film, a movie based on a musical that's already an acquired taste, using all motion capture, which is already a dangerous endeavor. Derulo and Hudson instead decided to perform some of the best renditions of their respective solos. Derulo brought all the talent and energy needed to play a character like Rum Tum Tugger. He might have overperformed, but he seemed to be having a better time than the rest of the cast. What also helps is that he looks the least disturbing out of the other cats, whether it be the coat, or that he looks the most comfortable as a dancing, motion-capture cat; especially playing against constant interruptions from Wilson, who doesn't match Derulo at all in how sincere he was playing the flirty, indecisive, curious cat.

However, the most valuable player is Hudson by far. For those of us who have seen Dreamgirls, we already know that Jennifer Hudson has a fantastic voice. So, when given one of the most well-known ballads in Andrew Lloyd Webber's repertoire, "Memory," she brought the same energy as she did all those years ago when playing Effie. Out of everyone, Grizabella was the most important character to get right. This solo is the emotional crux of the whole story, the climax where Grizabella justifies her existence and experiences to the other cats, and earns her way into cat heaven. If that failed, the film would somehow be an even bigger disaster. But since it succeeded, it was its one leg to stand on.

Just because something is bizarre doesn't mean it can't be good. Cats, the original musical, is good. The movie also could've been decent with a director who believed that. There's been a well-established problem in Hollywood regarding the pure contempt and embarrassment the establishment has toward musicals, and Cats certainly didn't help the case for musical movies. But, at the very least, some respect should be given to the cast that tried with all their Jellicle might to make this film work.

