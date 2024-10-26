In Batman’s rich 85-year history, the DC hero has protected Gotham City from some very colorful villains. While the likes of The Joker and Bane are arguably the most dangerous, none have gotten under The Caped Crusader’s cowl quite like Catwoman. This deadly feline-themed thief has appeared in countless comics, films, and TV shows over the character's 84-year history. Now, as fans wait for Catwoman’s next cinematic appearance, McFarlane Toys is taking the villain back to her comic book roots with a new statue.

A part of McFarlane’s DC Direct line, this 1:6 scale resin statue is based on artwork by Jock. The popular comic artist is well-versed in the Batman universe as he’s done work for both the character’s mainline comic series and Detective Comics in the past. This Catwoman can be seen pouncing in midair with her whip ready for action. The villain is seen in one of her more iconic looks: an all-black jumpsuit and cat mask, complete with themed goggles. The suit is even highlighted to look as if Catwoman is next to a neon sign, which is a dime a dozen in Gotham’s skyline. This statue joins other DC characters like Supergirl in this DC Direct line. It’ll go up for pre-order at select retailers on Tuesday, October 29th.

Catwoman Is the Purrrrrr-fect Batman Villain

Close

When it comes to appearances, Catwoman is only rivaled by The Joker in the amount of times the character has crossed Batman’s path. Catwoman debuted alongside The Clown Prince of Crime in Batman #1 in 1940, making her one of The Dark Knight’s oldest foes. Catwoman would become even more recognizable thanks to the character’s various appearances on the Adam West Batman TV show in the '60s. However, she would be cemented as a pop culture icon in 1992 thanks to Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. There she was brought to life by the other-worldly Michelle Pfeiffer, who continues to define the villain’s look over 30 years later despite only playing Catwoman one time.

Since the gothic Burton sequel, Catwoman would play a major role in three more Batman films. These would be Catwoman, in which she was played by Halle Berry; in The Dark Knight Rises, played by Anne Hathaway; and in The Batman, played by Zoë Kravitz. The latter of which may appear again in the upcoming sequel, The Batman Part II. That film will hit theaters on October 2, 2026. It remains to be seen if Catwoman will play a role in James Gunn’s upcoming shared DCU that starts with Creature Commandos and 2025’s Superman. Batman, however, will be included in that universe with The Brave and the Bold.

Where Can You Stream Catwoman-Centric Batman Stories?

DC fans can currently stream films like Batman Returns, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Batman alongside shows like Batman: The Animated Series and The Batman (2004) on Max. Before your next romantic binge featuring The Bat and The Cat, you can check out McFarlane Toys’ vast catalog of DC Direct statues on their website.