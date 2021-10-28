Weisman is also one of the showrunners of 'Young Justice.'

Greg Weisman, writer of Catwoman: Hunted and co-showrunner of Young Justice, says that the upcoming DC animated film's continuity is “adjacent” to the series. While Catwoman: Hunted does not take place on Earth-16, the film is relevant to the show because a version of its events happened in the universe where Young Justice takes place.

In a recent post to his website, S8.org, Weisman revealed that some fans asked him about Catwoman: Hunted's continuity and decided to respond directly. According to Weisman, Catwoman: Hunted is “YJ-adjacent, much like that old Green Arrow/DC Showcase short I wrote years ago. A version of these events happened on Earth-16. If you're a completist, you're going to want to watch. (Also, I really think it turned out great!).”

The short referenced by Weisman was released in 2010 as a bonus feature on the Superman/Batman: Apocalypse DVD. While the short and the series don’t share the same universe, they echo the same themes and tone. So, we can expect the same treatment was given to Catwoman: Hunted.

Image via Warner Bros. Animation

RELATED:‌ 'Catwoman: Hunted' Trailer Reveals an Anime-Inspired Heist Film

Starring Elizabeth Gillies as the voice of Catwoman and Stephanie Beatriz as the voice of Batwoman, Catwoman: Hunted is directed by Shinsuke Terasawa from a script Weisman wrote. The villain-infested movie will follow DC’s favorite thief getting chased by many bad guys after a jewel robbery goes wrong. That’s because when Interpol offers to clean her slate, Catwoman agrees to infiltrate and dismantle the Leviathan Crime Syndicate. However, to be successful and save her nine lives, Catwoman will need to get the help of Batwoman, an unlikely duo that’ll be interesting to see working together.

Voice directed by Jamie Thomason (Young Justice), Catwoman: Hunted’s voice cast also features Jonathan Banks as Black Mask, Lauren Cohan as Julia Pennyworth, Jonathan Frakes as both King Faraday and Boss Moxie, Steve Blum as Solomon Grundy, Keith David as Tobias Whale, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Barbara Minerva and her alter ego Cheetah, Ron Yua as Doctor Tzin, Zehra Fazal as Talia al Ghul and Nosferatu, Kelly Hu as Cheshire, Andrew Kishino as Mr. Yakuza and Domino 6, Eric Lopez as Domino 1, and Jacqueline Obradors as La Dama.

Catwoman: Hunted will release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital on February 8, 2022. As for Young Justice, after a surprise premiere during 2021’s DC FanDome, new episodes of the fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms, come to HBO Max every Thursday.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Young Justice: Phantoms' Trailer Reveals That Even Superheroes Have Inner Demons

Timothée Chalamet Reveals His Secret YouTube Channel Where He Modded Xbox Controllers The 'Dune' star made a total of $30 in his Xbox controller modding "business."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email